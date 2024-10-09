Introducing Duckhwan Kim, Author of Hydrangea in Lombard Street

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mr. Kim is a licensed broker in California who has obtained several professional licenses. He has worked in various roles, including the director of international business development for the Ohana Foundation, which provides educational materials to developing countries. He has also been a columnist for The Korea Times America for eight years. In 2006, he transitioned to real estate, becoming a broker with Palo Alto Galaxy Realty & Finance and founding the Galaxy School of Real Estate in 2023. Mr. Kim has been a Listee at Marquis Who's Who, known for featuring the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field of endeavor, including medicine, law, religion, entertainment, education, politics, business, and art.He has taken on leadership roles in his community, serving as president of the San Francisco Bay Area Alumni Club of Sungkyunkwan University and supporting local initiatives through the YMCA of Silicon Valley.In addition to his professional achievements, Mr. Kim is a published author. His book of essays, Edelweiss in San Francisco, released in South Korea, highlights his journey as a writer. He plans to translate this work into English and begin a third book soon.Duckhwan Kim is also proud to announce the release of his essay book, Hydrangea in Lombard Street. With a rich background in international finance and real estate, Mr. Kim has carved out a unique path in his professional life while also sharing his insights through writing.Hydrangea in Lombard Street is a personal reflection with storytelling, exploring Mr. Kim’s life in California. From quiet moments in the gym to unexpected reunions with friends, the book captures the complexity of the human experience.Set against the challenges of the pandemic, it examines resilience, adaptability, and the value of connections.When asked why he wrote the book, Mr. Kim said, "I wanted to reflect the life of an immigrant in California." He hopes that his experiences and insights will resonate with readers from all walks of life, encouraging them to find strength and connection in their own journeys.For more information about Duckhwan Kim and his new book, please visit:Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ltnntkim Instagram: kim.duckhwanWebsite: https://www.galaxyschoolofrealestate.com/ LinkedIn- linkedin.com/in/duckhwan-kim-6b97211X- @ltnntkimAmazon: https://www.amazon.com/Hydrangea-Lombard-Street-Korean-Duckhwan/dp/196543102X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.