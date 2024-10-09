'The Carpenter' weaves MMA, heavy metal, and Jesus into inspiring film

Tne Carpenter The Carpenter The Carpenter

Highly-anticipated new movie explores Nazareth in 29 A.D. with music, elaborate fight scenes, and inspiring storylines

The Carpenter was shot in Cape Town, South Africa, and showcases more than 200 extras for its extensive MMA and parkour action scenes.” — carpentermovie.com

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- “The Carpenter,” one of the season’s most anticipated and unique independent films, will shatter genre stereotypes when it releases in theaters nationwide on Nov. 1. The story features a champion MMA-style prizefighter whose life is deeply impacted when he is befriended by a benevolent Carpenter from Nazareth.Co-written by and starring Kameron Krebs and directed and co-written by award-winning filmmaker Garrett Batty (“The Saratov Approach” and “Faith of Angels”), “The Carpenter” has also announced exclusive premieres in San Diego, California; Salt Lake City, Utah; Houston and Dallas, Texas; and Atlanta, Georgia.“Almost a decade ago, my dad and I were building a shed when we came up with the idea for the film,” Krebs said. “We were talking about how much perfection goes into the craft, and we ultimately began discussing what a perfect occupation carpentry was for Jesus. That made us wonder what it would be like to work under his tutelage as an apprentice, and from there, the film was born.” Krebs’ father, Kenny, co-wrote the screenplay and the film was produced by the Krebs family.The film follows Oren, an adopted orphan whose journey as a paid fighter takes him to the city of Nazareth in Galilee. There, he is befriended by Yeshua, a carpenter who mentors him by sharing both his craft and his wisdom.“I fell in love with the premise right away, asking the question so many of us have asked,” Batty said. “What was Jesus’ life like in the years leading up to His ministry? We spent a lot of time imagining him during those early adult years before his recorded ministry officially began. It became clear that we should depict Jesus as a caring, good-humored, likable and wise older brother. Add in the action, soundtrack and the Krebs family’s inspired vision, and you have a film unlike anything I’ve ever had the joy of working on.”The vehicle for the story is Oren’s quest as a professional mixed martial artist. The sport’s origins pre-date the seventh century B.C., and a subculture of this style of fighting—and the wagering that accompanied—was not uncommon in the region during that time. To portray all hand combat scenes most accurately, filmmakers brought several professional fighters on for choreography, stunts and fight sequences. Notable professional fighters involved in production include:-Daz Crawford (Sharar) — former heavyweight boxer once ranked fourth in the UK and UK Gladiator “Diesel”-Brendon Groenewald (stunt coordinator and Nazareth Referee) — retired Extreme Fighting Championship fighter-Gideon Drotschie (Cana Fighter) — retired Extreme Fighting Championship fighter-Matt Esof (Mattai) –taekwondo fourth dan black belt known for roles in "Tomb Raider," "Resident Evil - The Final Chapter," "Maze Runner: Death Cure," "Troy: The Fall of a City" and "Escape Room"In an unusual twist for a film set to a Biblical backdrop, “The Carpenter” turned to a soundtrack of contemporary heavy metal music. Its setlist includes hits from Godsmack, Drowning Pool and Motley Crue, among others, further juxtaposing the intense combat sequences with Oren’s peaceful encounters with Yeshua during his apprenticeship.“The Carpenter” will premiere in these cities across the U.S. between Oct. 10-30 before opening nationwide on Nov. 1. Tickets may be purchased at carpentermovie.com San Diego: Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. PDTRegal Edwards Mira Mesa10733 Westview ParkwaySan Diego, CA 92126Atlanta: Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. EDTRegal Atlantic Station261 19th Street NW, #1250Atlanta, GA 30363Salt Lake City: Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. MDTMegaplex Theatres Thanksgiving Point2935 N. Thanksgiving WayLehi, UT 84043Houston: Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. CDTCinemark Missouri City10343 Highway 6Missouri City, TX 77459Dallas: Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. CDTCinemark West Plano3800 Dallas Pkwy.Plano, TX 75093About Three Coin ProductionsStarted in Burbank, Calif., Three Coin Productions is a boutique production company specializing in developing, producing and distributing indie film for theatrical and streaming audiences. Now based in Lehi, Utah, Three Coin Productions continues to work with top names in faith-based and family film. For more, visit www.threecoinpro.com About Purdie DistributionPurdie Distribution is an independently-owned film distribution company known for releasing independent films nationwide. Established in 2009, Purdie Distribution is focused on films that elevate the human experience. Releases include "Miracle in East Texas" with Kevin Sorbo; "Funny Thing About Love" with Jon Heder; and the upcoming national release of "The Carpenter." For more, visit www.purdiedistribution.com About FilmFrogFilmFrog believes that strategic marketing decisions can influence outcomes in the same way movies have the power to create change. With a methodology that combines Intent + Art + Math to generate trackable, proven and repeatable marketing results, FilmFrog manages marketing for more than 1,200 screens in the U.S., including small, mid-size, and large exhibitors, as well as the leading industry associations. We also work with studios, distributors, and filmmakers, leading campaigns for theatrical and TVOD releases. We focus on movies because that is what we love. For more, visit www.filmfrog.com MEDIA CONTACTS:Kevin Lougheryloughery@prosprcommunications.com317-523-5800Michelle Mooremichelle@mooreprgroup.com801-836-3208

Trailer

