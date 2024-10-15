New Book Offers Women a Roadmap to Inner Peace and Outer Success

Diane Wang releases "The Inner Mountain" with Forbes Books.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Inner Mountain: Discover Your True Spirit, Strength, and Potential by Diane Wang is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. The new book is available today at Amazon Barnes & Noble , and Target In The Inner Mountain, Diane Wang shares her journey from successful entrepreneurship in China to founding DHgate, a leading cross-border e-commerce platform. However, Wang takes readers beyond professional accolades on a personal exploration of what it means to achieve true success. Wang’s book shows readers how to turn inward and connect with their inner strength and purpose—their “inner mountain.”Wang’s insightful guide offers practical advice and exercises designed to help readers discover their inner mountain. Wang draws on her extensive experience, including her roles at Microsoft, Cisco, and the founding of Joyo.com and DHGATE Group, to illustrate how inner peace can lead to lasting external success.“This book is the encouragement I wish I could share with more people personally. It’s the confirmation of the thoughts you might already be having about a need for something more in your life,” Wang said. “My goal is to help you experience an inner journey that will lead you to see that the world is not only what you have previously seen and that there is so much more to discover.”The Inner Mountain is a must-read for anyone looking to redefine their approach to success, especially women entrepreneurs and business leaders who want to balance their professional ambitions with personal fulfillment.All proceeds from author royalties will be donated to the Inner Mountain Foundation, directly supporting the development of programs aimed at empowering women.This release is posted on behalf of Forbes Books (operated by Advantage Media Group under license).About the AuthorDiane Wang is the founder, chairperson, and CEO of DHgate, a leading cross-border e-commerce platform in China. She has a rich background in technology and entrepreneurship, having previously founded Joyo.com, which was acquired by Amazon and became Amazon China. Wang is a recognized leader in the global business community, with numerous accolades including being named Business Woman of the Year by CEO Today Magazine in 2022 and 2023. She is also the founder of the Inner Mountain Foundation, dedicated to empowering women through education and self-discovery.About The Inner Mountain FoundationThe Inner Mountain Foundation, founded in 2023, advocates for focusing on individuals and encouraging them to break through their limiting beliefs, fostering continuous personal growth. This, in turn, influences and inspires those around them, creating a ripple effect that extends from individuals to families, teams, and organizations, ultimately driving a social transformation.Inner Mountain is committed to inner exploration, community building, and international outreach to find a sustainable path forward for our fragile yet beautiful world. The Inner Mountain Community embodies the co-creative spirit of Inner Mountain. It is an international community dedicated to encouraging people to explore within themselves while inspiring, nurturing, and growing together.About Forbes BooksLaunched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market, fee-based publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit books.forbes.com.Media ContactForbes Books Media Contact: Laura Grinstead, lgrinstead@forbesbooks.com

