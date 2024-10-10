investorTV to Host Live Panel: "Mining in Africa: Navigating Challenges and Untapped Opportunities" on October 18, 2024

Mining in Africa: Navigating Challenges and Untapped Opportunities, OCTOBER 18, 2024 | 12pm ET (4 PM GMT)

The live panel discussion will feature top mining experts sharing insights on the challenges and opportunities in the African mining sector.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- investorTV , a digital platform powered by Global One Media that brings together industry experts, corporate leaders, and investment professionals for live panel discussions on key market topics, announces its upcoming live panel event, "Mining in Africa: Navigating Challenges and Untapped Opportunities.” Scheduled for October 18, 2024, at 12 PM EST (4 PM GMT), this exclusive panel discussion will feature a group of mining industry experts who will shed light on the untapped potential and unique challenges of one of the world's most resource-rich and dynamic mining regions.The hour-long event will be moderated by Michael Switow, a seasoned media veteran renowned for his coverage of global markets. The distinguished panel includes:- Ben Young, Business Development Manager at Xcalibur Smart Mapping- Farhad Abasov, Chairman of Millennial Potash- John Barker, CEO of Loncor Gold- Simon Benstead, Executive Chairman & CFO of Lake Victoria GoldThey will explore a wide range of pressing topics in the African mining space, including:- Regulatory landscape and investment climate: Evolution of mining codes, tax incentives, and their impact on foreign investment in Africa- Operational challenges and solutions: Overcoming infrastructure and financing hurdles and the importance of local partnerships and government relations- Risk and reward in African mining: Assessing geopolitical risks, potential for high ROI, and risk premium for investors- Sustainability and value addition: Implementation of sustainable practices and efforts towards local refining- The future of African mining: Emerging trends, opportunities, and Africa’s role in global mineral supplyAttendees will gain valuable insights about the latest trends and investment strategies in the African mining sector, as well as have the opportunity to ask questions and engage directly with the panelists during the Q&A session.To secure your spot for this live panel event, register here: https://globalonemedia.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_o--D10kmTrKIscTlen-nqg#/registration Slots are limited, so early registration is encouraged.About investorTVinvestorTV is a premier digital platform for industry experts and corporate leaders to explore how key forces shaping the 21st-century economy impact investment decisions. Live interactive conversations provide viewers with exclusive insights and actionable strategies. Launched by Global One Media to empower viewers with free, high-quality investment insights, the platform also connects CEOs and institutional investors to explore the collaborations needed for next-generation innovations. More information at www.investor-television.com About Global One MediaGlobal One Media is a full-service investor-focused digital marketing agency solving the needs of publicly traded companies. We deliver creative and effective solutions for digital market awareness and brand positioning across all industries, specializing in content creation and investor engagement for listed and pre-IPO companies. Leveraging our Stocks To Watch network and community-driven channels, we help public companies dominate their sector amid the digital and social media landscape, tell their story in an engaging manner, and reach millions of investors around the world. More information at www.globalonemedia.com

