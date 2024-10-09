West Virginia Department of Health, Office of State Fire Marshal Ask Residents to Prioritize Smoke Alarm Safety During Fire Prevention Week

​







“Fire safety is crucial and something that we should be thinking about year round,” shared Cabinet Secretary Sherri Young, DO, MBA, FAAFP. “Fire Prevention Week is the perfect time to start implementing these safety checks into your routine. Even small changes can make the biggest impact on your health and wellbeing, and, hopefully, can prevent a life-threatening emergency.”





While they often go overlooked, smoke detectors are a first-line of defense against fires and are responsible for reducing one’s chance of dying in a fire by nearly 50%. Alarms should be located on every level of the home and outside every sleeping area. They should be tested monthly via the ‘test’ button, and should be equipped with new batteries every 12 months. Smoke detectors should be fully replaced every 10 years.





To avoid chirping or ‘nuisance alarms,’ thoroughly clean any cobwebs or dust away from the alarms or utilize the system’s hush feature. Never disable an active smoke alarm.





Further safety measures include installing carbon monoxide detectors in central locations of the home, purchasing a fire extinguisher or ensuring ones already in the home are working properly, filling a go-bag with necessities in the case of an evacuation, teaching children what smoke alarms sound like and what to do if they hear one, practicing home fire drills, developing a family escape plan, and setting a meeting place in the event of a fire or other emergency.





"Fire spreads more quickly now than ever before in residential settings due to contents and materials occupying these structures,” shared State Fire Marshal Ken Tyree. “With these things to consider and to help ensure the safety of all occupants, have operating smoke alarms and, if possible, automatic sprinkler system protection and a fire escape plan. It is important that escape occurs within three minutes of a fire starting.”





If a fire does occur, leave the residence immediately and call 9-1-1. Do not go back inside for any reason.



