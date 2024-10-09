Clover Market Closes Out the Fall Season in Kennett Square Pennsylvania on October 20th

A view of the Kennett Square PA Market

Clover Market returns to Kennett Square PA on Oct 20th from 10 -4 PM with 100 handmade and vintage vendors, food trucks, beer and wine, live music, and more.

KENNETT SQUARE , PA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Clover Market returns to Kennett Square PA on Sunday, October 20th, from 10 AM to 4 PM, marking the final event of the fall outdoor Market season. This much-anticipated event will bring together 100 exceptional vendors, offering a diverse selection of handmade and vintage goods. Attendees can also enjoy a curated lineup of food trucks, beer and wine, live music, and engaging activities like crafts and face painting for the little ones, making it a perfect day for all ages.Located in the large 600 S. Broad Street parking lot, Clover Market will transform the space into a bustling marketplace showcasing unique finds from talented artisans, makers, and antique dealers. The event is free to attend and family and dog-friendly.Over the years, Clover Market has earned its reputation as a must-visit event for lovers of all things handmade and vintage, with recognitions like "Best of Philly" and "Best of the Main Line." Kennett Square, known for its vibrant community and artistic spirit, is an ideal location to conclude the fall series. Guests are encouraged to explore the local shops and restaurants in the town’s charming historic district along State Street and nearby Birch Street. Whether you’re hunting for a rare antique or discovering a handmade treasure, Clover Market is the perfect spot for a unique shopping experience.Food and beverage highlights include local favorites like Hangry Bear Creamery and Patisserie Lola, both based in Kennett Square, along with Dos Hermanos Tacos, Philly Hots, Redstone Pizza, Surf & Turf Truck, Blue Wren Coffee, Grace Winery, and Braeloch Brewing (also based in Kennett Square). Live music from Hake & Jarema, performing from 12 PM to 3 PM, will set a lively and relaxed tone for the day of browsing and shopping.“We’re always thrilled to wrap up our fall season in Kennett Square,” says Janet Long, Founder of Clover Market. “The town has such a welcoming atmosphere, and the venue offers plenty of space to accommodate our vendors and visitors. We also love the fact that there’s ample free parking at Kennett High School just across the street, making it easy for people to spend the day with us.”This fall, over 250 vendors were chosen to participate across all Clover Market events, each selected from a competitive pool of applicants. These artisans represent some of the best talent in the region, showcasing a wide range of crafts, home décor, fashion, and more.Clover Market’s 2024 season will conclude with the Holiday Market, an indoor event held at Westtown School in West Chester on December 7th and 8th. Expanded to feature 110 vendors, the Holiday Market promises to be a festive and inspiring finale to the year.For the complete list of vendors, FAQs, and to explore the vendor gallery, visit the Clover Market website or follow Clover Market on Instagram for sneak peeks and previews. Clover Market is produced in Kennett Square in collaboration with Kennett Collaborative and the Borough of Kennett Square.*****About Clover Market:Founded in 2010, Clover Market is a seasonal open-air market featuring a curated selection of handmade and vintage goods. With multiple locations across the greater Philadelphia area, Clover Market has become a go-to destination for shoppers seeking unique, high-quality items while supporting small, independent businesses.

