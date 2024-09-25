Clover Market Returns to Bryn Mawr PA on October 6th for the Only Main Line Market of the Fall Season

The award-winning Clover Market hosts the third event of four in the fall outdoor event season on Sunday, October 6th from 10-4 PM in downtown Bryn Mawr PA.

BRYN MAWR, PA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The award-winning Clover Market returns to the Main Line on Sunday, October 6th, from 10 AM to 4 PM for the Bryn Mawr PA edition of the popular pop-up Market. The event will feature 90+ carefully curated vendors offering an impressive selection of handmade and vintage goods. The Market will also include a lineup of the area's favorite food trucks, live music, and crafts and face painting for kids, ensuring a fun and memorable day for all ages.Located along N. Bryn Mawr Ave (spanning from the Bryn Mawr SEPTA Station to Lancaster Ave.), Clover Market will transform the street, closed for the day, into a bustling outdoor marketplace filled with one-of-a-kind finds from talented artists, makers, and antique dealers. The continued popularity of the Market speaks to the quality and diversity of vendors it brings to each event. Recognized with awards such as “Best of Philly” and “Best of the Main Line,” Clover Market continues to be a top destination for those who love to shop from unique small businesses.Highlights of the Bryn Mawr Market include a large selection of food and beverage vendors, including Babalouie BBQ, Bonjour Creperie, Korea Taqueria, La Llamita Vegana, Flour and Oats Artisan Cookies, Honey Bear Ice Cream, and Many Hands Coffee. Live music will set the perfect backdrop for a day of shopping, and kids can enjoy free crafts and face painting throughout the day. Visitors are also encouraged to explore the downtown area of Bryn Mawr, which features additional shopping and dining options.“We’re excited to bring Clover Market back to Bryn Mawr, especially given the strong level of support from the community,” says Janet Long, Founder. “The Main Line is where Clover Market began over 15 years ago, first in Ardmore and now in our current location in downtown Bryn Mawr, so it always feels like a homecoming when we’re in town.”There will be one more fall Market on October 20th in Kennett Square, with a new lineup of 100 vendors and food trucks. The 250+ vendors participating this season were selected from a highly competitive pool of applicants, representing some of the most talented artisans and makers in the region. The 2024 season will conclude with the indoor Holiday Market at Westtown School in West Chester on December 7th-8th, which has been expanded this year to 110 vendors.For a full list of vendors for each date, customer FAQs, and to explore the vendor gallery, visit the Clover Market website or follow Clover Market on Instagram for sneak peeks and previews from the vendors. The Market is produced in Bryn Mawr in partnership with the Bryn Mawr Business Association and Lower Merion Township.About Clover MarketFounded in 2010, Clover Market is a seasonal open-air market featuring a curated selection of handmade and vintage goods. With multiple locations across the greater Philadelphia area, Clover Market has become a go-to destination for shoppers seeking unique, high-quality items while supporting small, independent businesses.

