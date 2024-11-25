Celebrate 100+ Local Makers at the Clover Market’s Holiday Market – December 7th & 8th at Westtown School, West Chester

A view of part of the Holiday Market in 2023

Clover Market's Holiday Market returns to the Westtown School December 7-8 from 10-4 PM with 110 talented handmade artisans, delicious food and seasonal music.

WEST CHESTER , PA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shop local and support small businesses this holiday season at the Clover Market’s Holiday Market, returning to the Westtown School Athletic Center on December 7th and 8th from 10 AM to 4 PM (975 Westtown Road). This two day event will showcase 110 talented artisans and antique vendors offering unique, high-quality, handmade goods and vintage treasures perfect for holiday gifting and decor.The Holiday Market is a celebration of local creativity and community, providing visitors with the chance to discover one-of-a-kind handmade goods, support small businesses, and connect with the talented makers behind each item. From handmade ceramics, jewelry, candles and clothing to unique holiday décor, gourmet treats, and vintage finds, the Holiday Market will have something for everyone.Attendees can enjoy delicious food to fuel their shopping from Clean Plate Club, La Llamita Vegana (vegan), and Philly Hots, or indulge in sweet treats from Hangry Bear Creamery, Lola Patisserie, and Flour and Oats Artisan Cookies (Sat. only). Many Hands Coffee will have freshly brewed coffee and seasonal drinks all day long.This year’s Holiday Market also includes new hands-on workshops, offering visitors the chance to get creative with cookie decorating, ornament making, and creating a holiday centerpiece. Workshops are open to all ages, with advance registration recommended. Adding to the festive atmosphere, the Wilmington String Ensemble will perform from 11:30 AM - 2:30 PM daily, and families with little ones in attendance can enjoy holiday-themed face painting from 10-2 pm.The Market’s spacious 33,000-square-foot indoor venue ensures a comfortable shopping experience, rain or shine. Located on the beautiful 600-acre Westtown School campus, the Market Is conveniently accessible to Chester County, Delaware County, the Main Line, and beyond.Free parking is available in the North Lot directly behind the Athletic Center or the West Lot behind the Admissions building. Both are accessible from the West Entrance at 975 Westtown Road. Customers can also use the East Entrance at 960 Shady Grove Way and park in the East Lot. Additional overflow parking will be added as needed along East School Lane near the East Entrance and in the grass fields (weather pending) near the venue.The Market is free to attend, with a $5 pay-as-you-wish donation. For a full list of participating vendors and parking and logistical details, visit the Clover Market website or the Clover Market on Instagram for sneak peeks and previews from the vendors.

