EU introduces new sanctions regime against Russian hybrid activity

SWEDEN, October 9 - Published 09 October 2024

The EU decided on 8 October to introduce a new sanctions regime in response to Russia’s destabilising activities. The sanctions aim to counter Russia’s hybrid activity against the EU, its Member States and international partners.

“Sweden has been a driving force in establishing a new sanctions regime in connection with Russia’s destabilising activities. This is a concrete step the EU is now taking in response to Russian hybrid activity. This means establishing a sanctions regime directed at those who are responsible for, support or benefit from Russian’s hybrid activity in the EU and globally,” says Minister for Foreign Affairs Maria Malmer Stenergard. Russian hybrid activity has intensified and is high on the agenda for the EU, as it is for NATO. Within the framework of the EU Strategic Compass for Security and Defence, tools have been developed to detect and respond to various hybrid threats. These threats include sabotage, disruptive actions, foreign information manipulation, disinformation, malicious cyberactivity and the instrumentalisation of migration. Tools to counter these threats are being developed continuously, with the aim of making the most of all available instruments to strengthen EU resilience and prevent, deter and respond to Russia’s hybrid activity. The restrictive measures now being adopted are part of these efforts.

Legal Disclaimer:

