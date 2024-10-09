Matthew Salinardi’s Debut Book Release: The Voyage of Mephibosheth

NEWPORT, NH, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / --Announcing the upcoming release of The Voyage of Mephibosheth, a high stakes adventure set in the tumultuousness of Falera. The world where the chiefest and noblest of cities lay under the waves, where the sea is teeming with life and lives of its own accord, where there be monsters, sparkling wonders, and terrors lingering that defy the laws of life and death, where there is uncharted excitement, and there is hope.This is the world of Mephibosheth, his sister Esther, and an unlikely friend named Chase who must traverse it, not just to escape troubles that threaten their very lives, but to find a haven that might promise something far greater and brighter than survival. The rugged Continent is just the beginning, and the crystal sea is not quite the ending. The voyage whips and bends more than any of the little crew expect, and is assailed by everything from wild beasts, mind-numbed brigands, deadly dreams, and abominations of the in-between.The Voyage of Mephibosheth is primarily intended for young adult readers, but the author hopes that all ages will enjoy the tales of Falera.The story is intended for all audiences and centers around the protagonists coming to deep spiritual fulfillment through their many adventures. When asked about his inspiration for writing the book, Matthew shared, "I wrote this book because I love fantasy, and being of Christian faith, I love God even more. I wanted to not only include God in this fantasy world but to make him the true hero of the story. While there are physical enemies in the tale, the biggest battles are those which tax the character's will and ravage their spirit.”Inspired by classics like The Chronicles of Narnia by C.S. Lewis and The Lord of the Rings by J.R.R. Tolkien, Matthew aims to provide an immersive world that excites the imagination and awakes in heart curiosity and hope.A Character Driven, Action Packed, Clean, and Family Friendly, Adventure taking place in a Whimsical World which highlights Wonder and Hope.Readers interested in purchasing The Voyage of Mephibosheth can find it on Amazon after its release.

