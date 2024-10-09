Matt Martin joins The Game Marketer as PR Lead

Matt Martin, PR Lead, The Game Marketer

Matt Martin brings over 25 years of experience, from market-leading games media, to developers such as Mojang, Eleventh Hour Games, and more.

As we hurtle towards the end of the year with a stack of exciting clients and on the cusp of a rebrand, we’re thrilled to have Matt join us to steer our ambitious PR plans.” — Philip Driver

UNITED KINGDOM, October 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Former games journalist and communications specialist Matt Martin has joined The Game Marketer as PR Lead.Matt joins the company to develop and push its ambitious PR and external communications plans following a stellar year for the company, which has seen The Game Marketer produce numerous successful marketing campaigns for indie and triple-A clients alike.“We’ve spent 2024 really nailing down what we can do with creative services, marketing, esports, social and influencers - pulling them together as the full package,” said Philip Driver, CEO of The Game Marketer. “As we hurtle towards the end of the year with a stack of exciting clients and on the cusp of a rebrand, we’re thrilled to have Matt join us to steer our ambitious PR plans.”Matt Martin spent over 20 years in games media, running and growing sites such as GamesIndustry.biz and VG247. He most recently moved into comms and PR, helping establish internal communications at Minecraft-studio Mojang, launch hit-ARPG Last Epoch at Eleventh Hour Games, and work with companies to tackle indie, live-ops, and community markets."I'm pumped to be joining The Game Marketer as we help games reach the wide audiences they deserve," said Matt Martin. "There’s always a lot of value in the traditional games media and beyond, and I can’t wait to get stuck in to help build amazing stories and coverage that help promote games, the press, and the industry together.--------About The Game MarketerWith global teams in the UK, North America, Taiwan, the Philippines, India, and China, The Game Marketer is a rapidly expanding group of game marketing veterans from franchises like Assassin’s Creed, League of Legends, and Raid Shadow Legends.With a global presence and a comprehensive range of services, including video game advertising, social media management, and influencer marketing, the team is committed to helping game developers reach their target audiences and achieve success on a global scale.Press ContactMatt Martinmatt.martin@thegamemarketer.com

