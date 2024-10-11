Donna Joppie's Newly Released Legal Thriller 'The Memory Trap' is Rich with Suspense and Intrigue

The Memory Trap by Donna Joppie

Donna Joppie’s new novel will keep readers guessing until the very end.

The Memory Trap is a good example of thriller and suspense writing at its best, when married with a powerful sense of place.” — Midwest Book Review

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Donna Joppie 's latest novel, The Memory Trap , is a brilliantly written thriller packed with complex characters, twists and turns, and a touch of romance. Set in the early 1960s, Rob Chambers, a brilliant young Dallas attorney, finds himself ensnared in a dangerous game of money laundering by the son of his firm’s largest client. If Rob refuses to participate, everyone dear to him will be murdered, starting with Wanda, the woman he cherishes.Propelled by fear for Wanda’s safety, Rob is thrown into a world of lies, deceit and abuse of the legal system he swore to uphold. He manages to keep his involvement hidden until an unexpected connection to the Kennedy assassination exposes him to the FBI, and his skillful efforts of concealment come unraveled.Hunted by the FBI and in the crosshairs of ruthless drug lords, Rob is inescapably cornered and desperate to save Wanda. He’s left with one choice: take matters into his own hands and break free from this trap before it destroys both of them.The Memory Trap is a fast-paced and exciting read with a plot that never falters. With a strong setting, a diverse cast of characters, and a skillfully crafted plot, DartFrog Books believes that Donna Joppie's new novel is a standout in the thriller genre.The Memory Trap has received rave reviews from the Midwest Book Review and authors.“Donna Joppie’s engrossing story proves hard to put down, is packed with unexpected twists and turns, and follows Rob’s personal life and relationships as his legal background and situations place him in untenable positions of danger.Tension is well developed, the story moves between Texas and Mexico with a smooth precision that carries readers on its current of unexpected developments, and the suspense builds to a surprising conclusion that brings Rob full circle to consider what he really values from life.Libraries seeking legal thrillers that also operate well on the stage of interpersonal growth and developments will find The Memory Trap an excellent addition to any thriller or suspense collection. Its ability to juxtapose special interests that attract, then conflict, makes it a standout.”—Midwest Book Review“Riveting! The Memory Trap is a gripping, suspense thriller that possesses elements of literary romance. A masterful storyteller, Joppie spins a unique tale of intrigue, involving a young lawyer, Rob Chambers, whose remarkable photographic memory lands him in dangerous waters with a vile drug-cartel organization and the FBI. Brace yourself, the shocking twists and turns will hold you captive.”—Sherry Maysonave, award-winning author of The Girl Who Could Read Hearts and Tatae’s Promise“Joppie’s The Memory Trap is a thriller, with lawyers and drug dealers and blackmail, but what a thriller! Better written and less fantastical than the usual trite genre fare—though our hero, Rob, is a champion swimmer with a photographic memory—it takes the reader on a compelling ride that starts in Texas, ends in Texas and visits lots of other places in between. The characters are well developed; the plot and subplots are tight. Stuff happens; twists happen, suspense and danger happen in spades, all weaving an engaging story for genre and literary readers alike.”—William H. Reid, best selling author of A Dark Night in AuroraThe book is available for purchase on Amazon: https://a.co/d/jhtSzk3 The author is available for interviews and the book is available for review.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.