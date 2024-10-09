Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,614 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,519 in the last 365 days.

Deputy Minister Sihle Zikalala addresses emerging property developers, 10 Oct

Public Works and Infrastructure Deputy Minister Sihle Zikalala, will on Thursday, 10 October, address the maiden Emerging Property Developers Summit, organised by the KwaZulu-Natal Property Sector Association, in Zimbali north of Durban.

  • The summit aims to assess progress made in the transformation of the property sector through access to land and finance by the emerging property developers
  • Reflect on the emerging trends such as remote working on the property industry, obstacles and opportunities for previously disadvantaged sectors in the property industry.

The property sector was the hardest hit by the economic challenges and experienced a huge decline.  

Deputy Minister Zikalala will update on the latest state of the property sector in South Africa and its reengineering programme, inclusion of emerging and young property players.

Details
Date         : 10 October 2024
Venue     : Zimbali Capital Convention Centre
Time         : 09h00

Media needing a lift to the event must kindly indicate

Media enquiries:
Bukiwe Cimela: Department of Public Works and Infrastructure 
Cell: 076 420 8185

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Deputy Minister Sihle Zikalala addresses emerging property developers, 10 Oct

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more