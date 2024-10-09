Deputy Minister Sihle Zikalala addresses emerging property developers, 10 Oct

Public Works and Infrastructure Deputy Minister Sihle Zikalala, will on Thursday, 10 October, address the maiden Emerging Property Developers Summit, organised by the KwaZulu-Natal Property Sector Association, in Zimbali north of Durban.

The summit aims to assess progress made in the transformation of the property sector through access to land and finance by the emerging property developers

Reflect on the emerging trends such as remote working on the property industry, obstacles and opportunities for previously disadvantaged sectors in the property industry.

The property sector was the hardest hit by the economic challenges and experienced a huge decline.

Deputy Minister Zikalala will update on the latest state of the property sector in South Africa and its reengineering programme, inclusion of emerging and young property players.

Details

Date : 10 October 2024

Venue : Zimbali Capital Convention Centre

Time : 09h00

Media needing a lift to the event must kindly indicate

Media enquiries:

Bukiwe Cimela: Department of Public Works and Infrastructure

Cell: 076 420 8185