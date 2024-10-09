Derby Barracks/ LSA Crash
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A5005246
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 10/7/24
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 14, Irasburg
VIOLATION: Leaving The Scene of an Accident
VICTIM: Adler Lahar
AGE: 17
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Irasburg, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 10/7/024 at approximately 2018 hours, The Vermont State Police Derby Barracks received a report of a motor vehicle crash on VT Route 14 in Irasburg with one vehicle leaving the scene. Investigation revealed Adler Lahar, of Irasburg was operating his 2021 Subaru Ascent. Lahar's vehicle was stuck by a passing dark colored truck as he was leaving a private driveway. Lahar's vehicle did sustain damage to the front bumper. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Alford of the VSP Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881 or submit an anonymous tip at
vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
Trooper Ian Alford
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Rd
Derby, VT 05829
(802) 334-8881
