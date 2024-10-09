Derby Barracks/ LSA Crash

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 24A5005246

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 10/7/24

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 14, Irasburg

VIOLATION: Leaving The Scene of an Accident

VICTIM: Adler Lahar

AGE: 17

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Irasburg, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/7/024 at approximately 2018 hours, The Vermont State Police Derby Barracks received a report of a motor vehicle crash on VT Route 14 in Irasburg with one vehicle leaving the scene. Investigation revealed Adler Lahar, of Irasburg was operating his 2021 Subaru Ascent. Lahar's vehicle was stuck by a passing dark colored truck as he was leaving a private driveway. Lahar's vehicle did sustain damage to the front bumper. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Alford of the VSP Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881 or submit an anonymous tip at

vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

