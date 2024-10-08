Confero, Inc. is Named America’s Top Small Business by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce

Washington, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and CO—, its digital platform for small businesses, named Confero, Inc., a customer experience research provider in Cary, North Carolina, as America’s Top Small Business 2024. Confero, Inc. was chosen as Top Small Business after earning a spot last month on the U.S. Chamber CO—100, a list celebrating the top 100 small businesses in America presented by T-Mobile for Business.

Confero offers its customers mystery shopping, social media monitoring, customer surveys, in-store research, and more, to provide them with valuable insights to improve their customer engagement strategy. Decades of consistent growth, strong client relationships, innovative offerings, and an unwavering dedication to helping other companies succeed propelled Confero to the Top Business title.

“As the world’s largest business organization and network, we have the honor of serving and supporting the small businesses that create opportunities within their communities—and drive the growth that powers our country,” said Suzanne Clark, President and CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “By having the vision to fill an unmet need, the courage to start something new, and the resilience to see their dreams become reality, they represent the best of our nation’s entrepreneurial spirit. Confero, and our 10 Top Honorees, demonstrate how people, through business, can serve customers, solve problems, and strengthen society every day. As we celebrate this year’s winners and all the outstanding businesses on our 2024 CO—100 list, we recognize the innovative spirit, relentless perseverance, and exceptional expertise that defines the dreamers, the doers, and the innovators who push our nation forward.”

CO— is the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s digital platform for small business and is dedicated to helping business owners across the U.S. start, run, and grow successful companies. The CO—100 list recognizes 100 of the best and brightest small and mid-sized businesses across America, celebrated for their remarkable contributions in driving innovation, growth, and ingenuity both locally and globally. The 2024 list includes businesses located in 31 states and Washington, D.C.

Through decades of operational pivots and economic downturns, Confero transformed from a modest startup serving local and regional companies to a thriving business boasting long-term relationships with clients like Coca-Cola North America, Jersey Mike’s Subs, and AMC Theatres. In 1998, Confero played a pivotal role in forming the Mystery Shopping Professionals Association (MSPA), a trade association representing the customer experience and merchandising industries throughout the Americas.

Confero, a member of the Cary Chamber of Commerce, attributes its sustained growth and success to an experienced leadership team, continuous innovation, responsible financial management, and diversified clients. Confero was announced as Top Business at an awards dinner and gala on October 8 at the U.S. Chamber’s historic headquarters building in Washington, D.C. where Confero President and CEO Elaine Buxton was presented with a check for $25,000.

In addition to Confero’s recognition, the CO—100 Top Honorees were announced, 10 businesses chosen from the 2024 CO—100 list for outstanding achievement in their category. The 10 Top Honorees are:

Learn more about the Top Honorees and see the complete CO—100 list here.

All CO—100 honorees were invited to Washington, D.C. for the awards gala and the CO—100 Small Business Forum, a half-day event featuring former Olympic Gold Medalist and Owner of Dominique Dawes Gymnastics Academy and Ninja Studio Dominique Dawes and other influential small business owners and experts from brands including Chopt, Ethan Allen, and SheaMoisture.

The CO—100 program is part of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s longstanding commitment to supporting and advocating for small businesses, working each day to give small businesses a big voice in Washington, connecting entrepreneurs and federal officials, and advocating for policies and valuable resources that help people start, run, and grow their businesses.

Learn more about the U.S. Chamber’s small business work here.

