Temporary ROAD CLOSURE on I-79 Northbound and Southbound at Mile Marker 140.5 on Sunday, October 13, 2024

There will be a road closure on Interstate 79 northbound and southbound at mile marker 140.5, from 7:00 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, October 13, 2024, for fiber line installation. Traffic will be released in 15-minute intervals and rolling stop restarted as needed. Traffic will be completely reopened once fiber line is secured.



Expect delays. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​

