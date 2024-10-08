Senate Bill 1051 Printer's Number 1948
PENNSYLVANIA, October 8 - HOUSE AMENDED
PRIOR PRINTER'S NOS. 1346, 1924
PRINTER'S NO. 1948
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1051
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY HUTCHINSON, DUSH, ARGALL, AUMENT, PENNYCUICK,
GEBHARD, YAW, BAKER, J. WARD, BROOKS, ROTHMAN, BROWN AND
CULVER, JANUARY 29, 2024
AS AMENDED ON SECOND CONSIDERATION, HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES,
OCTOBER 8, 2024
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An
act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying
and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing
taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment,
collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing
for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and
imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain
employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations
and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and
penalties," in procedure and administration, further
providing for review by board and providing for settlement
conference process.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
