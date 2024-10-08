Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,668 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,652 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 67 Printer's Number 1947

PENNSYLVANIA, October 8 - wildlife conservation and restoration and who shall be appointed

by the Governor, by and with the advice and consent of a

majority of the elected members of the Senate.

* * *

(b.1) Additional consideration.--The Governor shall ensure

that at least one member of the commission represents the

interest of agricultural commodities that pertain to normal

agricultural operations and wildlife.

* * *

(e) Definitions.--As used in this section, the following

words and phrases shall have the meanings given to them in this

subsection unless the context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Agricultural commodity." As defined in section 2 of the act

of June 10, 1982 (P.L.454, No.133), entitled "An act protecting

agricultural operations from nuisance suits and ordinances under

certain circumstances."

"Normal agricultural operation." As defined in section 2 of

the act of June 10, 1982 (P.L.454, No.133), entitled "An act

protecting agricultural operations from nuisance suits and

ordinances under certain circumstances."

Section 2. Sections 2122 and 2125 of Title 34 are amended to

read:

§ 2122. Report to commission officer.

Any person who kills any game or wildlife, other than

raccoons, under the provisions of this subchapter shall, within

24 hours, report, orally or in writing, the killing to an

officer of the commission. The report shall set forth the date,

time and place of the killing, the number of species killed

[and], the sex of the species[.] and the location of each

carcass. The commission shall establish a self-reporting system

20230SB0067PN1947 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 67 Printer's Number 1947

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more