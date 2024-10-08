Senate Bill 67 Printer's Number 1947
PENNSYLVANIA, October 8 - wildlife conservation and restoration and who shall be appointed
by the Governor, by and with the advice and consent of a
majority of the elected members of the Senate.
* * *
(b.1) Additional consideration.--The Governor shall ensure
that at least one member of the commission represents the
interest of agricultural commodities that pertain to normal
agricultural operations and wildlife.
* * *
(e) Definitions.--As used in this section, the following
words and phrases shall have the meanings given to them in this
subsection unless the context clearly indicates otherwise:
"Agricultural commodity." As defined in section 2 of the act
of June 10, 1982 (P.L.454, No.133), entitled "An act protecting
agricultural operations from nuisance suits and ordinances under
certain circumstances."
"Normal agricultural operation." As defined in section 2 of
the act of June 10, 1982 (P.L.454, No.133), entitled "An act
protecting agricultural operations from nuisance suits and
ordinances under certain circumstances."
Section 2. Sections 2122 and 2125 of Title 34 are amended to
read:
§ 2122. Report to commission officer.
Any person who kills any game or wildlife, other than
raccoons, under the provisions of this subchapter shall, within
24 hours, report, orally or in writing, the killing to an
officer of the commission. The report shall set forth the date,
time and place of the killing, the number of species killed
[and], the sex of the species[.] and the location of each
carcass. The commission shall establish a self-reporting system
20230SB0067PN1947 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.