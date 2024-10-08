Senate Bill 67 Printer's Number 1947

PENNSYLVANIA, October 8 - wildlife conservation and restoration and who shall be appointed

by the Governor, by and with the advice and consent of a

majority of the elected members of the Senate.

* * *

(b.1) Additional consideration.--The Governor shall ensure

that at least one member of the commission represents the

interest of agricultural commodities that pertain to normal

agricultural operations and wildlife.

* * *

(e) Definitions.--As used in this section, the following

words and phrases shall have the meanings given to them in this

subsection unless the context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Agricultural commodity." As defined in section 2 of the act

of June 10, 1982 (P.L.454, No.133), entitled "An act protecting

agricultural operations from nuisance suits and ordinances under

certain circumstances."

"Normal agricultural operation." As defined in section 2 of

the act of June 10, 1982 (P.L.454, No.133), entitled "An act

protecting agricultural operations from nuisance suits and

ordinances under certain circumstances."

Section 2. Sections 2122 and 2125 of Title 34 are amended to

read:

§ 2122. Report to commission officer.

Any person who kills any game or wildlife, other than

raccoons, under the provisions of this subchapter shall, within

24 hours, report, orally or in writing, the killing to an

officer of the commission. The report shall set forth the date,

time and place of the killing, the number of species killed

[and], the sex of the species[.] and the location of each

carcass. The commission shall establish a self-reporting system

