Senate Bill 1232 Printer's Number 1949
PENNSYLVANIA, October 8 - HOUSE AMENDED
PRIOR PRINTER'S NOS. 1667, 1809, 1812
PRINTER'S NO. 1949
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1232
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, FARRY, BROWN, KANE, COSTA, SCHWANK,
LANGERHOLC, MUTH, SANTARSIERO, TARTAGLIONE, DILLON AND
FONTANA, MAY 31, 2024
AS AMENDED ON SECOND CONSIDERATION, HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES,
OCTOBER 8, 2024
AN ACT
Amending the act of June 2, 1915 (P.L.736, No.338), entitled "An
act defining the liability of an employer to pay damages for
injuries received by an employe in the course of employment;
establishing an elective schedule of compensation; providing
procedure for the determination of liability and compensation
thereunder; and prescribing penalties," in liability and
compensation, further providing for payment of compensation.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 308 of the act of June 2, 1915 (P.L.736,
No.338), known as the Workers' Compensation Act, is amended to
read:
Section 308. (a) Except as hereinafter provided, all
compensation payable under this article shall be payable in
periodical installments, as the wages of the employe were
payable before the injury.
(b) Compensation payable under this article shall be paid by
direct deposit to the account of the person entitled to the
compensation. The UPON REQUEST OF THE person entitled to
<--
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
