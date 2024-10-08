Senate Bill 1274 Printer's Number 1951
PENNSYLVANIA, October 8 - HOUSE AMENDED
PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 1773
PRINTER'S NO. 1951
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1274
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY ROBINSON, KANE, HAYWOOD, COLLETT, SAVAL,
PENNYCUICK, BREWSTER, CAPPELLETTI, VOGEL AND COSTA,
JUNE 25, 2024
AS AMENDED ON SECOND CONSIDERATION, HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES,
OCTOBER 8, 2024
AN ACT
Amending the act of July 2, 2004 (P.L.492, No.57), entitled "An
act providing for State registration of individuals providing
sign language interpreting and transliterating services to
individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing; and imposing
duties on the Office for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing in the
Department of Labor and Industry," further providing for
title of act, for definitions, for office responsibilities,
for State registration required, for State registration and
for provisional registration.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The title of the act of July 2, 2004 (P.L.492,
No.57), known as the Sign Language Interpreter and
Transliterator State Registration Act, is amended to read:
AN ACT
Providing for State registration of individuals providing sign
language interpreting and transliterating services to
individuals who are deaf, deafblind or hard of hearing; and
imposing duties on the Office for the Deaf and Hard of
Hearing in the Department of Labor and Industry.
