Trustees Honor Bjordahl with Sladich Award

Among many attributes that exemplify her loyalty and service to Gonzaga University, Julia Bjordahl has always been a good sport.

As she gave her acceptance speech to a roomful of GU trustees who had just bestowed upon her the Harry H. Sladich Award for Loyalty and Service , she recalled a time when Gonzaga’s first two female vice presidents (Sue Weitz and Margot Stanfield) persuaded her to serve as a page to King Harry (Sladich) at the trustees’ annual summer meeting, honoring Sladich’s 46 years of extraordinary service to his alma mater, including his two terms as acting president.

The power-packed director of operations in the Office of the President has distinguished herself as an effective listener, a vital confidant and an essential liaison between the president, his cabinet and various constituencies.

“Julia brings the best of herself to our work at Gonzaga University every day,” said President Thayne McCulloh, who admitted to wrangling Bjordahl away from Stanfield in University Relations 13 years ago.

Bjordahl began her work at Gonzaga in 1985 and throughout her nearly 40-year career has worked in Faculty Services, Education, ITS, Public Relations and University Relations before signing on with the President’s Office in 2010 as executive assistant to the president.

During the event, McCulloh called her hire “One of the best and most important decisions I ever made,” while explaining that he had no part in Bjordahl’s nomination or selection of this award.

Julia Bjordahl (right) with friends and mentors Margot Hill, Chuck Murphy and Sue Weitz

“Julia is a part of almost everything that happens in our office,” the president said.

“Working in the Office of Problem Solving, I mean the Office of the President, is not always easy. Days can be tiring here, as Julia can attest. But we have good days, celebrating with our students and their families, openings of new buildings, kick offs to major campaigns, welcoming international guests like Jane Goodall and Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the first No. 1 ranking in men’s basketball in school history and our first appearance in the National Championship game,” McCulloh said.

Bjordahl also carried an instrumental role in helping Gonzaga deal with the international pandemic, devastating natural disasters, and tragedies experienced by our students and their families that would forever affect their lives.

“I share this to shine the light on our honoree for her hard and transformative work. When a parent calls to share concern about a decision made by Gonzaga, Julia receives that call. When a student comes with a frustration about policy choices that affects their experience, Julia walks with them and helps them to find the right resources. When our leadership group is having difficult conversations about our budget, Julia can be relied upon to remind us of our mission, the students and their families,” McCulloh continued.

Bjordahl cited Stanfield for teaching her to be strong and confident and to always approach problems with a solution mindset. To have pride and patience, to carry high expectations “and spare me the drama.”

She cited McCulloh for embodying the University’s mission in all he does. “Your leadership taught me the power in listening to others’ thoughts and perspectives, especially when times are tough. With care and compassion, we all come out stronger in the end. Always be thoughtful, patient and brave. And remain calm."

To the trustees for honoring her with an award named for her former colleague and friend, “I want you to know how grateful I have been to work alongside you as we continue to envision what this place can and will be,” Bjordahl said.