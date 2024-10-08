Daily Session Report for Tuesday, October 08, 2024

PENNSYLVANIA, October 8 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

October 8, 2024

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 4:30 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Cepeda-Freytiz.

The House of Representatives adopted a Condolence Resolution honoring the service of

former member Honorable Robert. C. Wise.

Communications Received

Communications Received From the Senate

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

SB 765

Bills Referred

HR 559 Tourism And Economic And Recreational Development

HR 560 State Government

HB 2624 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

SB 1131 Local Government

SB 1176 Education

SB 1289 Local Government

HB 2625 Transportatio

Bills Recommitted

HB 1379 To Appropriations

HB 1571 To Appropriations

HB 1994 To Appropriations

HB 2562 To Appropriations

HB 2563 To Appropriations

HB 2564 To Appropriations

SB 67 To Appropriations

SB 142 To Appropriations

SB 211 To Appropriations

SB 232 To Appropriations

SB 402 To Appropriations

SB 1051 To Appropriations

SB 1056 To Appropriations

SB 1147 To Appropriations

SB 1232 To Appropriations

SB 1237 To Appropriations

SB 1274 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

HR 545 From Aging and Older Adult Services as Committed

HB 1379 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2412 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2610 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 169 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 170 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 801 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 840 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1080 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1118 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

SB 1213 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

SB 1241 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 979

HB 2533

SB 267

SB 667

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 521 A Resolution recognizing the month of October 2024 as "Polish American Heritage Month" in Pennsylvania. 200-1 HR 530 A Resolution recognizing September 15 through October 15, 2024, as "Hispanic Heritage Month" in Pennsylvania. 200-1 HR 549 A Resolution designating the week of November 11 through 15, 2024, as "Certified Public Accountant Week" in Pennsylvania. 200-1

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Wednesday, October 9, 2024 at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.