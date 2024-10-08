Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Tuesday, October 08, 2024

PENNSYLVANIA, October 8 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

October 8, 2024

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 4:30 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Cepeda-Freytiz.

The House of Representatives adopted a Condolence Resolution honoring the service of

former member Honorable Robert. C. Wise.

 

Communications Received

 

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

SB 765

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 559     Tourism And Economic And Recreational Development

HR 560     State Government

                   

HB 2624   Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

                   

SB 1131    Local Government

SB 1176    Education

SB 1289    Local Government

HB 2625   Transportatio

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 1379      To Appropriations

HB 1571      To Appropriations

HB 1994      To Appropriations

HB 2562      To Appropriations

HB 2563      To Appropriations

HB 2564      To Appropriations

 

SB 67           To Appropriations

SB 142         To Appropriations

SB 211         To Appropriations

SB 232         To Appropriations

SB 402         To Appropriations

SB 1051       To Appropriations

SB 1056       To Appropriations

SB 1147       To Appropriations

SB 1232       To Appropriations

SB 1237       To Appropriations

SB 1274       To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HR 545        From Aging and Older Adult Services as Committed

 

HB 1379      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2412      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2610      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

 

SB 169         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 170         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 801         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 840         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1080       From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1118       From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

SB 1213       From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

SB 1241       From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 979

HB 2533

 

SB 267

SB 667

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 521

A Resolution recognizing the month of October 2024 as "Polish American Heritage Month" in Pennsylvania.         

200-1

HR 530

A Resolution recognizing September 15 through October 15, 2024, as "Hispanic Heritage Month" in Pennsylvania.         

200-1

HR 549

A Resolution designating the week of November 11 through 15, 2024, as "Certified Public Accountant Week" in Pennsylvania.

200-1

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Wednesday, October 9, 2024  at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

Legal Disclaimer:

