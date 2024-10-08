Daily Session Report for Tuesday, October 08, 2024
October 8, 2024
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 4:30 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Cepeda-Freytiz.
The House of Representatives adopted a Condolence Resolution honoring the service of
former member Honorable Robert. C. Wise.
Communications Received
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
SB 765
Bills Referred
HR 559 Tourism And Economic And Recreational Development
HR 560 State Government
HB 2624 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
SB 1131 Local Government
SB 1176 Education
SB 1289 Local Government
HB 2625 Transportatio
Bills Recommitted
HB 1379 To Appropriations
HB 1571 To Appropriations
HB 1994 To Appropriations
HB 2562 To Appropriations
HB 2563 To Appropriations
HB 2564 To Appropriations
SB 67 To Appropriations
SB 142 To Appropriations
SB 211 To Appropriations
SB 232 To Appropriations
SB 402 To Appropriations
SB 1051 To Appropriations
SB 1056 To Appropriations
SB 1147 To Appropriations
SB 1232 To Appropriations
SB 1237 To Appropriations
SB 1274 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
HR 545 From Aging and Older Adult Services as Committed
HB 1379 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2412 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2610 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 169 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 170 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 801 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 840 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 1080 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 1118 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended
SB 1213 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended
SB 1241 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 979
HB 2533
SB 267
SB 667
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
|
A Resolution recognizing the month of October 2024 as "Polish American Heritage Month" in Pennsylvania.
|
200-1
|
A Resolution recognizing September 15 through October 15, 2024, as "Hispanic Heritage Month" in Pennsylvania.
|
200-1
|
A Resolution designating the week of November 11 through 15, 2024, as "Certified Public Accountant Week" in Pennsylvania.
|
200-1
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Wednesday, October 9, 2024 at 11 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.
