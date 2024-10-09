Damtuh Introduces Korean Teas at 'Experience Korea: The Next Chapter' Event

Attendees pose with mascots in traditional Korean attire at the "Experience Korea" event in Ponce City Market

Damtuh’s booth at the "Experience Korea" event drew over 2,000 visitors, showcasing teas like Corn Silk, Barley, and Brown Rice Green Tea.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- This past weekend, Atlanta’s Ponce City Market was filled with excitement during the “Experience Korea: The Next Chapter” event, which celebrated the rich heritage and culture of Korea. The event featured a wide variety of programs, from live performances and cultural workshops to booths highlighting Korean food, beauty, fashion, and more. Among the highlights was Damtuh’s sampling booth, which attracted over 2,000 visitors eager to try three of their signature teas: Corn Silk Tea, Barley Tea , and Brown Rice Green Tea.Damtuh introduced the following traditional Korean teas:• Corn Silk Tea: Crafted from the silky threads found within the husks of corn, this delightful herbal infusion combines a unique taste with potential health benefits. Known for its soothing properties and possible diuretic effects, Corn Silk Tea has become a popular choice for those looking to enjoy a calming, natural beverage.• Barley Tea: Also known as "boricha" in Korean, this beloved drink is made from roasted barley grains, offering a mild and comforting taste with a toasty flavor. Cherished for its health benefits, Barley Tea is a versatile and refreshing option enjoyed by people of all ages.• Brown Rice Green Tea: This aromatic blend of green tea leaves and roasted brown rice kernels creates a flavorful infusion with distinct qualities. Combining the earthy notes of green tea with the nutty flavor of roasted rice, this tea is a unique and refreshing beverage for any occasion.At the event, many visitors expressed their delight at tasting these unique teas. One attendee, James, commented, "I had never tried Corn Silk Tea before, but I was pleasantly surprised by its light and refreshing flavor. It’s something I can see myself drinking regularly." A couple, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, who tried the Barley Tea, shared, "This tea reminds us of our childhood in Korea. It’s wonderful to see Damtuh bringing these familiar flavors to events like this in the U.S."The "Experience Korea" event, hosted by the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism and the Korea Tourism Organization, successfully drew over 100,000 attendees over two days. Damtuh's booth was one of the most popular stops at the event, with visitors excited to experience the health benefits and comforting flavors of these traditional Korean teas.With Damtuh’s commitment to promoting Korea’s tea culture globally, the success of this event further highlighted the growing interest in Korean wellness products. Attendees left with a deeper appreciation for Korean tea and a desire to incorporate these drinks into their daily routines.For more information about Damtuh and their product line, please visit Damtuh USA. Damtuh's products are also available for purchase online at Amazon and Weee.Amazon : https://bit.ly/3zMJRJj Weee : https://bit.ly/3Bz9fm9

