PEPERO Day Transforms Times Square into a Global Celebration of Korea’s Culture of Sharing

LOTTE Wellfood celebrated PEPERO Day in Times Square, turning New York’s landmark into a global festival of Korean culture and sharing.

PEPERO Day has evolved from a local tradition into a global cultural moment” — LOTTE Wellfood spokeperson

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PEPERO Day Transforms Times Square into a Global Celebration of Korea’s Culture of SharingKorea’s leading confectionery company LOTTE Wellfood brought together more than 200,000 visitors in Times Square on November 11 for its second annual PEPERO Day celebration, turning the heart of New York City into a lively cultural festival inspired by Korea’s spirit of love and connection.Part of the global campaign “Show Your Love with PEPERO,” this year’s event offered a full day of interactive programs, live performances, and cultural experiences that brought Korean creativity and community spirit to an international audience.Brand activations across the venue included sampling events, giveaways, and games, where participants won limited-edition PEPERO products and Stray Kids -themed merchandise. Nearly all items were distributed before the day’s end, underscoring the enthusiasm surrounding Korea’s growing cultural influence.Visitors also joined a OX quiz about PEPERO and Korean culture, while long lines formed at the K-Calligraphy Experience Zone, where a professional artist wrote guests’ names in Hangul. At the Photo Zone, a two-meter-tall PEPERO sculpture, a life-size Stray Kids display, and the brand mascot “Pero” became the most photographed attractions of the day.The day opened with a Veterans Day Tribute Ceremony, continuing the tradition that began last year. The ceremony included a floral wreath presentation and a moving performance by the New Jersey Children’s Choir, honoring Korean War veterans and celebrating the lasting friendship between Korea and the United States.As the festivities unfolded, K-pop performances filled Times Square with excitement and energy. Local dance crews performed routines inspired by Stray Kids’ hit songs, followed by cover dance battles and a crowd-participation Random Play Dance that turned the plaza into a spontaneous celebration of K-culture.“PEPERO Day has evolved from a local tradition into a global cultural moment,” said a LOTTE Wellfood spokesperson. “Seeing so many people come together in Times Square to celebrate the values of sharing and connection was deeply meaningful for us as a brand.”The celebration in New York was part of LOTTE Wellfood’s nationwide PEPERO Day campaign. In Los Angeles, large-scale digital billboards at 3500 W. 6th Street and 928 S. Western Avenue ran from October 20 to November 16, while Stray Kids-themed in-store activations, gift promotions, and POSM displays brought the celebration to major retailers across the U.S.Beyond the United States, the brand extended its campaign globally through outdoor advertising and pop-up activations in Vietnam, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Thailand, further amplifying awareness of PEPERO Day.In Korea, the “Find the PEPERO Hidden by Stray Kids” subway activation on Seoul’s Line 2 attracted over 10,000 participants, and this year’s PEPERO seasonal video surpassed 150 million total views across digital platforms.Since its origin in 1993, when students in Busan exchanged PEPERO sticks as a friendly gesture saying “Let’s stay slim like PEPERO!” the tradition has become one of Korea’s most celebrated holidays. Today, PEPERO Day represents a growing global phenomenon that connects people through simple acts of kindness and sharing.LOTTE Wellfood continues to strengthen its presence as a global mega-brand. Building on the success of this year’s Times Square event, the company plans to bring the celebration to other major cities around the world, expanding PEPERO Day as an international day of sharing and love.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.