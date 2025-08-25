K-POP DEMON HUNTERS TAKE CENTER STAGE AT 'EXPERIENCE YOUR KOREA – LIGHT UP YOUR MOMENTS' IN WASHINGTON D.C.

Audience joins a Random Play Dance session beneath the visual backdrop of K-Pop Demon Hunters during the Experience Your Korea event in Tysons Corner. An attendee films the AI-driven media artwork “We Are All Monsters Inside” by director YK Kim at the Experience Your Korea event in Tysons Corner. The piece, themed “SEOUL, GOOD FOR SOUL,” visualizes Seoul’s mythic identity through immersive, AI-powered s

Over 40,000 attendees immerse themselves in the K-Content universe through fandom, fine art, and AI-powered storytelling

WASHINGTON DC, CA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WASHINGTON D.C. — The Korea Tourism Organization and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Korea successfully concluded their two-day cultural showcase, “Experience Your Korea – Light Up Your Moments,” on August 23–24, 2025, at Tysons Corner Center in Virginia. At the heart of the program was the breakout animated IP K-Pop Demon Hunters , whose dynamic world captivated over 40,000 attendees and positioned Korea’s cultural exports at the forefront of global fandom.The Dance to Korea competition brought together 14 finalist K-pop dance teams from across the United States, whose high-energy performances embodied the fierce, stylish spirit of the Demon Hunters universe. Throughout the weekend, open random dance sessions turned the venue into a living tribute to K-pop fandom, with guests of all ages participating under the summer sun.Extending the event beyond fandom, the exhibition featured works by Korea’s leading digital artists that interpreted Korean heritage and identity through immersive media.Among them was LEE LEE NAM, a trailblazer in Korean video art, whose large-scale installation Landscape Theater – Spring offered a poetic meditation on nature and memory. Inspired by the artist’s hometown of Damyang, the piece blends multi-layered video footage of bamboo forests with animated reinterpretations of Haesandocheop, a 19th-century landscape painting. As visitors passed through digitally projected bamboo screens, they entered an expansive visual landscape that evoked nostalgia and serenity. Lee’s ability to seamlessly weave traditional Korean aesthetics into digital formats continues to position him as a global leader in contemporary media art.Adding a powerful contrast was director YK KIM and his studio THE APE SQUAD , who premiered their latest AI-driven video installation, We Are All Monsters Inside. Under the theme “SEOUL, GOOD FOR SOUL,” the work explores Seoul’s inner energy through the lens of “Yokaeseong”—a metaphorical concept referring to the monster hidden within all of us. Audiences followed a mythical, three-eyed wolf-like beast through a pulsating Seoul rendered in neon lights, where traditional myth and urban modernity collide. The piece’s immersive visuals, crafted with advanced AI techniques and rhythmic editing, resonated deeply with viewers and amplified the event’s futuristic tone.THE APE SQUAD, known for its cinematic collaborations with global brands such as AWS, KT, Roborock, and LG Energy Solution, continues to push boundaries in AI-based storytelling and experimental video content.In addition to its artistic programming, the event featured booths showcasing Korean beauty products, regional tourism offerings, and culinary favorites including bb.q Chicken and Nongshim’s Hangang Ramen, inviting guests to taste and experience Korea beyond the screen. With a promotional area for the upcoming 2025 APEC Summit in Korea, the event further emphasized Korea’s global cultural and diplomatic presence.The Korea Tourism Organization highlighted the extraordinary reception of the event and emphasized its strategic goal: to transform global cultural interest in Korean content into real-world travel and tourism.

