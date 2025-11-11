LOTTE Wellfood Expands PEPERO Day Celebration to Times Square, Bringing Korea’s Culture of Sharing to the U.S.

LOTTE Wellfood celebrates PEPERO Day in Times Square, symbolizing love and sharing.

PEPERO has always been about sharing love in simple, meaningful ways. By bringing this celebration to Times Square, we’re sharing the heart of Korean culture with the world.” — LOTTE Wellfood representative

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Korea’s leading confectionery brand LOTTE Wellfood will host a large-scale PEPERO Day celebration in Times Square, New York, on November 11, bringing Korea’s iconic tradition of sharing love, friendship, and happiness to U.S. audiences.Under the global campaign theme “Show Your Love with PEPERO,” this year’s activation spotlights PEPERO Global Ambassador Stray Kids , whose international influence has amplified excitement for the brand. Through on-pack promotions and a series of integrated global brand activations, LOTTE Wellfood has seen exceptional growth in awareness and sales worldwide. Building on that momentum, the company is expanding its U.S. footprint with this landmark event in Times Square.Returning for the second consecutive year, the celebration will once again take place at Father Duffy Square, following the success of last year’s program. LOTTE Wellfood aims to transform PEPERO Day into a cultural celebration that both New Yorkers and international visitors can enjoy, reflecting Korea’s spirit of connection and joy in sharing.This year’s event offers a vibrant lineup of experiences designed to capture the heart of Korean culture. The program will begin with a Veterans Day Tribute Ceremony, honoring Korean War veterans in a continuation of last year’s tradition. The ceremony will include a floral wreath presentation and a performance by the New Jersey Children’s Choir, commemorating the enduring friendship between Korea and the United States.On-site brand activations will offer chances to win PEPERO products, exclusive merchandise, and Stray Kids-themed collectibles through interactive games and activities. At the K-Calligraphy Experience Zone, a professional calligrapher will create personalized bookmarks with visitors’ names written in Hangul, while PEPERO-themed photo installations and interactive booths will offer unique photo opportunities. Guests can also participate in live quiz segments and prize giveaways, adding a playful touch to the experience.The main stage will feature a dynamic K-pop dance showcase, filling Times Square with the sound and energy of Korean pop culture. Highlights include performances inspired by Stray Kids’ hit tracks, cover dance battles by New York-based crews, and a crowd-participation Random Play Dance, inviting everyone to join in the excitement.The Times Square celebration anchors LOTTE Wellfood’s broader nationwide PEPERO Day campaign. In Los Angeles, the brand has launched large-scale digital signage, including an outdoor billboard at 3500 W. 6th Street and an indoor LED display at 928 S. Western Avenue, running from October 20 through November 16. Across the country, retailers are joining the celebration through Stray Kids-themed in-store activations, custom POSM displays, and limited-edition Gift-with-Purchase promotions, aiming to establish PEPERO Day as a widely recognized cultural moment for U.S. consumers.First celebrated in 1993 when students in Busan, South Korea exchanged PEPERO sticks as a playful gesture of friendship, saying, “Let’s stay slim like PEPERO!” the tradition has grown into one of Korea’s most beloved annual holidays. Today, it stands as a global symbol of sharing, affection, and connection.“PEPERO is more than a snack; it embodies the joy of sharing and the spirit of togetherness,” said a LOTTE Wellfood spokesperson. “Through our collaboration with Stray Kids, we aim to share Korea’s warmth and creativity with the world, creating meaningful moments of connection that transcend borders.”With this year’s Times Square celebration and nationwide campaign, the company seeks to establish PEPERO Day as a truly global celebration of sharing and love.

