Expoartesano Returns for its Second Edition in Miami, as a Major Opportunity for Colombian Artisans to Internationalize

The second edition of Expoartesano Miami will take place from October 18 to 20 at the Doral Cultural Arts Center.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following a successful debut in 2023, Expoartesano returns to Miami, aiming to establish itself as the primary international commercial showcase for Colombia’s artisan communities. Artisans from all 32 departments of the country will have the opportunity to display and sell their products, opening doors to one of the most promising markets for this sector abroad. The event will be held from October 18 to 20 at the Doral Cultural Arts Center, allowing the fair to expand its reach this year, with more activities, demonstrations, and a larger turnout of 4,000 visitors.Throughout the year, the organizing team has worked hard to ensure that as many artisan communities as possible have a space at the fair, ensuring logistics are in place to provide growth opportunities for all participants.“With the second edition of Expoartesano Miami, our goal is to bring visibility to the work of our artisans. Crafts from all 32 Colombian departments will be represented by different artisans who will have the opportunity to sell and market their products to international communities, as well as Colombians living in South Florida. These visitors will have the chance to reconnect with our culture and roots. After the success of our first edition, which proved that our crafts are highly valued internationally, Expoartesano Miami will be much larger and open to a wider audience,” said Ricardo Galindo, General Manager of Plaza Mayor Medellín.It will be a setting designed for visitors to explore a specialized showroom featuring Colombian crafts, witness craft demonstrations, enjoy a diverse culinary offering, and engage with artisans and their traditions. It will be the perfect place to connect with and discover the roots of Colombian culture.A Platform for Large-Scale BusinessAccording to data from ProColombia, exports of Colombian crafts grew by 34% between January and July 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, reaching USD 4.32 million. This consistent growth over the past few years reaffirms the opportunities available for artisan communities to commercialize their creations abroad, particularly in key markets like the U.S. For this reason, this year’s fair will prioritize spaces and activities focused on generating large-scale business, including exclusive tours, a business roundtable open to companies, and personalized experiences that will deepen understanding of the products, communities, and business opportunities. These activities are supported by ProColombia and the Colombian-American Chamber of Commerce in Miami, along with other strategic partners.“Our mission at ProColombia is to continue connecting our artisans with international markets, sharing the traditions and cultural wealth that make Colombia the Land of Beauty. Today, we proudly celebrate the return of Expoartesano to Miami for its second edition, with great expectations for this year. Bringing our artisans and their crafts to a strategic market like the U.S. is essential for connecting our offerings with the demand of North American buyers and promoting the development and growth of artisan communities and our regions,” said María Camila Castellanos, Executive Director for the U.S. at ProColombia, the country’s promotion agency under the Ministry of Commerce, Industry, and Tourism.A Space to Enjoy and Connect with Cultural RootsThis edition of the fair will offer various experiences designed for visitors to connect with Colombian roots, learn about artisanal crafts, and enjoy the main cultural exhibitions.Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to purchase crafts directly from the artisans, learn their stories, and interact with them. They can visit the showroom representing the crafts of all 32 Colombian departments, savor traditional Colombian cuisine, and participate in the "Wheel of Knowledge," where live craft demonstrations will showcase the diverse artisan skills featured at the fair.“This is the perfect opportunity for all visitors to the fair to discover the crafts and creations of artisans from all 32 departments of Colombia, learning firsthand about the transformation of raw materials into culturally valuable crafts. Colombia is the only country in Latin America with 12 designations of origin for artisanal products, which will be on display at this edition of Expoartesano Miami. This is a space that not only supports the development of the country’s artisan communities but also contributes to their growth,” said Adriana Mejía, Manager of Artesanías de Colombia.Strategic Partners Making This Event PossibleThe second edition of Expoartesano Miami is made possible through the joint efforts of Artesanías de Colombia and Plaza Mayor Medellín, with support from ProColombia, the Consulate General of Colombia in Miami, the Colombian-American Chamber of Commerce in Miami, Medellín’s Science, Technology, and Innovation District, Ecopetrol, the Government of Doral, and the City of Doral, among others. The initiative of the Medellín Mayor’s Office, as a promoter of the internationalization of artisanal crafts not only from the city but from across the country, is crucial to ensuring that this event provides new development opportunities for the region's artisans.

