MPD Seeks a Suspect in a Southeast Robbery

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department are seeking the community’s assistance in locating a suspect who robbed a victim in Southeast.

On Tuesday, October 1, 2024, at approximately 11:00 a.m., the suspect approached the victim at his vehicle in the 4500 block of Bowen Road, Southeast. The suspect stated that he had a firearm and would use it if, the victim did not move away from his vehicle. The victim complied, and the suspect took the victim’s property then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the video below:

https://youtu.be/iwW_C2U-1lM

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24151947

