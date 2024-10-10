Rallyday Partners Strengthens Leadership with Former Portfolio Company Founder & CEO, Frank A. Corvino

Rallyday Partners Welcomes Frank A. Corvino as Managing Partner. From left to right: Ryan Heckman, Mark Hopkins, Nancy Phillips, and Frank Corvino.

Rallyday Partners Welcomes Frank A. Corvino, PhD as Managing Partner

It’s an honor to step into the role of Managing Partner at Rallyday. Having co-founded an organization that was one of Rallyday’s first successes, I am deeply connected to the firm’s values & purpose.” — Frank Corvino

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- DENVER, CO (October 10, 2024) – Rallyday Partners LLC ("Rallyday"), a Denver-based private equity investment firm, is excited to announce that Frank A. Corvino has joined the firm as a Managing Partner. Corvino brings an exceptional entrepreneurial background and deep expertise in scaling businesses, having co-founded and led one of Rallyday's first portfolio companies, Genesis Research Welcoming Frank to the team is a significant milestone for Rallyday, reinforcing the firm's commitment to its “by founders, for founders” strategy. His experience as an inspired leader that scaled and exited a company that elevated an entire industry aligns perfectly with Rallyday's mission to create extraordinary value for all its stakeholders.“We are honored that Frank chose Rallyday as his next big chapter in life," said Ryan Heckman, Rallyday CEO and Managing Partner. "Frank's journey from starting a company, elevating the life sciences sector while building a global industry leader epitomizes the kind of leadership that differentiates Rallyday. Frank is a one-of-a-kind business builder and leader of leaders."In his new role, Corvino will focus on identifying new investment opportunities, driving value creation across Rallyday’s portfolio, and mentoring founder-CEOs to achieve their full potential. His addition marks a new chapter in Rallyday’s ongoing core purpose to create the most value for the most people and share in the experience of a lifetime together."It is an honor and a privilege to step into the role of Managing Partner at Rallyday," said Frank Corvino. "Having co-founded and scaled an organization that was one of Rallyday’s first success stories, I am deeply connected to the firm’s values and sense of purpose. I look forward to contributing to the growth and success of our portfolio companies as well as the Rallyday platform."Frank’s leadership and experience as a founder and CEO are expected to further bolster Rallyday’s unique approach to private equity, supporting companies not just financially, but also providing experiential, creative, and human capital.For more insights, please click "Other" below to listen to a podcast featuring Ryan Heckman and Frank Corvino.About Rallyday PartnersRallyday Partners is a Denver-based private equity firm founded by former entrepreneurs. The firm invests in lower-middle market companies with disruptive, scalable business models and bold leadership. Rallyday Partners is dedicated to empowering founder-led businesses through its distinctive four forms of capital: Financial, Experiential, Creative, and Human Capital.

