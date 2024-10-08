Submit Release
[U.S.] Supreme Court turns down challenge of California labor lawsuits by Uber, Lyft

The [U.S.] Supreme Court refused Monday to hear appeals from ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft, which were asking to block California state labor lawsuits that seek back pay for tens of thousands of drivers. Without comment, the justices turned down appeals from both companies. At issue, they said, was the scope of the arbitration agreements between drivers and the companies.

