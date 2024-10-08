House Bill 2407 Printer's Number 3737

PENNSYLVANIA, October 8 - An Act amending Title 35 (Health and Safety) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in general provisions relating to emergency management services, further providing for definitions; in Commonwealth services, further providing for assistance to fire companies and EMS companies, for State Fire Commissioner and for curriculum, training and education certificate management system; in grants to fire companies and emergency medical services companies, further providing for definitions, for publication and notice, for award of grants, for consolidation incentive, for establishment, for publication and notice and for award of grants, repealing provisions relating to COVID-19 Crisis Fire Company and Emergency Medical Services Grant Program, repealing provisions relating to COVID-19 Crisis Fire Company and Emergency Medical Services Grant Program, further providing for allocation of appropriated funds, repealing provisions relating to Emergency Medical Services COVID-19 Recovery Grant Program, repealing provisions relating to expiration of authority relating to COVID-19 Crisis Fire Company and Emergency Medical Services Grant Program and further providing for special provisions and for annual reports; and making transfers.

