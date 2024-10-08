Submit Release
Senate Resolution 347 Printer's Number 1931

PENNSYLVANIA, October 8 - A Resolution directing the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee to conduct a study of the budgeted funding levels of Federal, State and local agencies that provide child welfare and juvenile justice services compared to the provider contracted rates for those same services in this Commonwealth, and the financial and social impact of any disparity between the approved rate by the State and contracted rate and to issue a report of its findings and recommendations to the Senate.

