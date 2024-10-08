Governor Abbott Announces 9th Annual Texas HireAbility Campaign

TEXAS, October 8 - October 8, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Governor's Committee on People with Disabilities is partnering with the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) for the ninth annual Texas HireAbility campaign to raise awareness about the benefits of hiring people with disabilities. The Governor also issued a proclamation declaring October 2024 as Disability Employment Awareness Month in Texas.



"Each October, we celebrate Texas' diverse workforce that employs nearly two million Texans with disabilities across our state and helps power our strong economy," said Governor Abbott. “Texas is the land of opportunity where anyone can succeed. Only in Texas can a young man have his back broken in half and rise up to become Governor of the greatest state in the nation. Through Disability Employment Awareness Month and Texas HireAbility, we will build a bigger, better Texas for everyone who calls our great state home."



“The Texas Workforce Commission supports Texans of all abilities,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “Initiatives like the Texas HireAbility campaign help Texans with disabilities and employers maximize their success in the Texas workforce.”



“The strength of the Texas workforce depends on the diversity, skills, and talents of all Texans,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Alberto Treviño III. “TWC supports career pathways to empower individuals of all abilities with opportunities to find meaningful careers and energize the Texas economy with their talents.”



“Being inclusive is important because we have a diverse community in Texas, and our workforce should reflect that,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Joe Esparza. “Initiatives like Texas HireAbility encourage employers to partner with the Texas Workforce Commission to strengthen their outreach and accommodations for people with disabilities.”



The Texas HireAbility Employer Forum on October 30, 2024 at the Dallas College Cedar Valley Campus will share the latest practices in accessibility and disability inclusion with employers. The Forum also features the Lex Frieden Employment Awards to recognize individuals and businesses that make significant contributions to advancing disability inclusion.



Through Texas HireAbility, TWC and its partners will participate in events across the state in October to promote awareness about disabilities. Activities include job fairs and hiring events for employers and job seekers of all abilities.



TWC launched the We Hire Ability program to recognize businesses and organizations with a workforce of at least 10% people with disabilities. Employers who have shown a commitment to creating an inclusive workforce may apply or be nominated.



To find a Texas HireAbility hiring event or webinar near you, please visit Texas HireAbility.