AngeLink Launches Emergency Fundraisers for Hurricane Relief Efforts in Response to Hurricanes Helene and Milton

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the wake of the devastating impact of Hurricane Helene, and with Hurricane Milton projected to further decimate regions across numerous southern states still recovering, AngeLink—a women-powered, Florida-based fundraising platform—is stepping up to support those in need.AngeLink invites individuals and communities to organize fundraisers for those affected by both hurricanes. With over 100,000 users and millions raised to date, AngeLink is dedicated to making a significant difference in the lives of those facing hardships due to these natural disasters.“AngeLink is a fast and easy way to raise funds and get help in times of crisis. Even small donations can add up to a lot of money and help victims recover from devastating loss. We are proud to provide a free fundraising platform where communities can mobilize resources quickly and effectively, whether it’s providing clean drinking water, food, generators, or other essential supplies,” said Gerry Poirier, AngeLink CEO and Founder.Current AngeLink fundraisers that highlight urgent needs include:AngeLink has a proven history of responding to natural disasters with grassroots support. The organization coordinates community efforts to help individuals in times of urgent need, nationwide. During Hurricane Ian, which swept through Florida in 2022, AngeLink fundraisers raised as much as $228,000 for relief efforts. The company also organized a community give-back program raising $43,000 to help local families in need.AngeLink is continuing to build support for families affected by Hurricane Helene and helping to prepare for those that will be impacted by Hurricane Milton. For those who wish to help, organizing a fundraiser on AngeLink is simple and impactful. Critical resources and necessities can be provided to those who are struggling.To learn more about how to start your own AngeLink fundraiser or be an Angel for someone else, please visit www.angelink.com . You can also reach out to AngeLink by phone at 877-526-4354.About AngeLink:Headquartered in Naples, Florida, AngeLink is a pioneering social crowdfunding platform at the forefront of technological innovation and social impact. Powered by women and open to all, AngeLink is dedicated to empowering individuals through cutting-edge AI-driven fundraising solutions with a personal and empathetic approach. With a focus on raising funds for medical expenses, emergencies, natural disasters, funerals, memorials, small businesses, and charities, AngeLink is reimagining the crowdfunding landscape. Founded by Gerry Poirier, a 25-year finance executive, AngeLink supports local, global, personal, and emergency campaigns.

