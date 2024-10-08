Attorney General Bird and Iowa Cold Case Family Discuss the Importance of Never Losing Hope for Solving Cold Cases

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird today hosted a press conference with the family of Maureen Brubaker-Farley, an Iowa cold case victim, to shine a light on the impact of solving cold cases and the importance of never losing hope. The announcement was made in a press conference at the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center. Speakers at the press conference also included:

Steve Ponsetto , Investigator and lead of the Iowa cold case unit in the Iowa Attorney General’s Office

, Investigator and lead of the Iowa cold case unit in the Iowa Attorney General’s Office Lisa Schenzel , sister to Maureen Brubaker-Farley

, sister to Maureen Brubaker-Farley Jody Ewing , Founder of IowaColdCases.org

, Founder of IowaColdCases.org Chad Sheehan , Woodbury County Sheriff

, Woodbury County Sheriff Rex Mueller, Sioux City Police Chief

“The Brubaker family’s testimony is a powerful reminder that no matter how much time has passed, there is always hope,” said Attorney General Bird. “We know that the wounds cold case families carry from losing their loved one are as fresh today as they were the day it happened. If this cold case unit can bring answers and peace to just one more family, this will all be worth it. I am grateful to the Brubaker family for joining us to share their story today. And to all of Iowa’s cold case families, know that we will never stop searching, never give up, and never lose hope.”

The cold case team consists of three full-time investigators and one prosecutor. The unit partners with local law enforcement agencies across the state to crack cold cases, seek answers for families, and ensure no murderer walks free.

To submit a cold case tip, contact the Iowa Attorney General’s office at 1-800-242-5100 or coldcase@ag.iowa.gov.

