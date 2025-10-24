Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,369 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,908 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Brenna Bird Reminds Iowans of 29th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

DES MOINES—Attorney General Brenna Bird is reminding Iowans they can take their unused, unneeded, or expired prescription drugs to designated disposal sites during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 25, 2025, from 10am to 2pm.   

Having extra prescription drugs in your home can be dangerous and even fatal if they end up in the wrong hands. The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) implemented the initiative to protect Americans and provide a way to safely and anonymously dispose of prescription drugs. Over 9,000 tons of drugs have been safely disposed of since the initiative began.  

“National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is a great way to make your home safer for everyone,” said Attorney General Bird. “I encourage every Iowan to check their home and use this opportunity to dispose of unneeded and unused prescription medications.”  

Iowans can take back tablets, capsules, patches, and other forms of prescription drugs. The DEA is not collecting syringes, sharps, or non-prescription illegal drugs. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should be securely sealed in their original container.    

Find the closest drop-off location here

### 

For More Information:

Jen Green 

jen.green@ag.iowa.gov

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Attorney General Brenna Bird Reminds Iowans of 29th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more