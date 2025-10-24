Attorney General Brenna Bird Reminds Iowans of 29th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

DES MOINES—Attorney General Brenna Bird is reminding Iowans they can take their unused, unneeded, or expired prescription drugs to designated disposal sites during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 25, 2025, from 10am to 2pm.

Having extra prescription drugs in your home can be dangerous and even fatal if they end up in the wrong hands. The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) implemented the initiative to protect Americans and provide a way to safely and anonymously dispose of prescription drugs. Over 9,000 tons of drugs have been safely disposed of since the initiative began.

“National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is a great way to make your home safer for everyone,” said Attorney General Bird. “I encourage every Iowan to check their home and use this opportunity to dispose of unneeded and unused prescription medications.”

Iowans can take back tablets, capsules, patches, and other forms of prescription drugs. The DEA is not collecting syringes, sharps, or non-prescription illegal drugs. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should be securely sealed in their original container.

Find the closest drop-off location here.

