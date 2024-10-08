Mayor Michelle Wu Celebrates the Reopening of the BCYF Johnson Community Center

Mayor Michelle Wu today joined Boston Centers for Youth & Families (BCYF), the Human Services Cabinet, the Property Management Department, the Boston Housing Authority, elected officials, and Mission Hill residents to officially reopen the BCYF Johnson Community Center following a $300,000 investment in facility improvements. The Johnson has not been a City-run community center since 2010 when several City community centers were transitioned to other non-profits for long term operation. When the non-profit agreement to utilize the Johnson space with the City ended, plans began to renovate the center and reopen it to the entire community as a BCYF facility. BCYF’s FY25 annual operating budget was increased to add the necessary BCYF staff to reopen this community center. The reopening of the center builds on Mayor Wu’s commitment to make Boston a home for everyone.

“These community centers provide a necessary space to cultivate joy and lasting memories for Boston’s youth and families, and I am so grateful to see this renovation of the Johnson Community Center that will serve the Mission Hill community for years to come,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I want to thank our City departments that have worked so hard to create this welcoming space for our residents, and I can’t wait to see the impact it will have for the community.”

The renovations included refinishing the gym floor, replacing gym lighting, repairing backboards and gym wall padding, complete interior and exterior painting, glass doors and windows repairs, electrical panel replacement, and drain work. Extensive time was spent removing old furniture and other items and deep cleaning the facility before construction could begin. The facility was closed for two years while the City’s Property Management Department oversaw the restoration.

“Growing up in public housing in Mission Hill, the Johnson Center was a special place to me personally as I know it will now be to future generations,” said Marta E. Rivera, Commissioner of Boston Centers for Youth & Families (BCYF). “This center, along with the nearby BCYF Tobin Community Center, has been a longtime basketball mecca and has helped nine local players go on to professional basketball careers. I am so excited to have it back as part of the BCYF network and available to the entire community. I want to thank the Property Management Department for all the work they did to repair and refresh the center.”

"Mission Hill is finally getting back a welcoming and safe place that not only provides essential services for both youth and adults, but fosters a sense of place and togetherness. This building is theirs," said Eamon Shelton, Commissioner of the City's Property Management Department. "Property Management's teams contributed a large amount of work to make this opening possible. From painting and floor refinishing to plumbing improvements and deep cleaning, they left no detail unattended to. It was a team effort and I am extremely proud of the results."

“With programming to serve every generation, the Johnson Center will be a vital gathering place for the residents of Mission Hill,” said José F. Massó, Chief of Human Services. “It’s exciting to see the space reactivated and used to its full potential.”

The center is designed to serve all ages and will offer diverse and enriching programs and events that cater to the interests and needs of the community members, especially residents of the nearby BHA Alice Taylor. Programming will include basketball and other sports, fitness and wellness classes for older adults, teen programs, enrichment courses, and media lab programming such as STEM.

“Residents at Alice Taylor have been waiting a long time to see the Johnson Center restored. For decades, this was an important space for residents to gather, play sports, find opportunities, and connect with their neighbors,” said BHA Administrator Kenzie Bok. “With the Johnson Center finally back online, residents of all ages will have an opportunity to build new memories, explore new opportunities, and carry on the Johnson Center’s amazing legacy.”

“The reopening of the Johnson Center has been a long time coming,” said Matilda Drayton, Chair of the Alice Taylor Advisory Council. “The reopening of the Johnson Center will impact families at Alice Taylor Apartments and the community in many ways. I am looking forward to a beautiful facility that will bring a positive, vibrant feeling back to the neighborhood.”

BCYF Johnson is the sixth BCYF facility to reopen in the last two years following renovations and investments from the city. This year, the City has reopened the Marshall Pool, Clougherty Pool, and Mattahunt Community Center. In 2023, BCYF reopened the Paris Street Pool and Curley Community Center following renovations.

There is currently no charge for membership or programming but visitors need to create a membership at Boston.gov/BCYF-Registration. Registration for classes and programs can be found on the center’s webpage, Boston.gov/BCYF-Johnson.

ABOUT BCYF

Boston Centers for Youth & Families (BCYF) is the City of Boston’s largest youth and human service agency. BCYF operates 35 community centers in Boston that offer a variety of engaging and enriching programs for people of all ages created through community input and need. BCYF also oversees many citywide programs.