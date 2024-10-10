RealReports Integrates Pearl Certification Energy Efficiency Data

A RealReport displaying Pearl Certification's energy efficiency data Cynthia Adams (CEO and co-founder, Pearl Certification) RealReports co-founders, James Rogers (CEO) and Zach Gorman (COO)

AI Property Advisor Elevated With High-Performing Home Features

Our partnership with RealReports aligns with our mission to transform the housing market by making high-performing home features visible and valuable.” — Cynthia Adams (CEO and co-founder, Pearl Certification)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RealReports, the AI-powered property report platform, is excited to announce a pioneering integration with Pearl Certification, the national leader in high-performing home certifications. This collaboration brings enhanced visibility and detailed information about energy-efficient features to RealReports, offering real estate agents an unmatched edge in the competitive market.

With the integration of Pearl Certification’s robust data, RealReports now empowers real estate agents with unique information to meet the growing consumer demand for homes that are both cost-effective and environmentally responsible. The new data covers a wide range of home and building features, across appliances, heating, cooling, ventilation, insulation and air sealing, hot water, renewable energy, smart home technology, and construction materials, all aimed at supporting eco-friendly and sustainable living standards.

“RealReports is dedicated to equipping agents with the most comprehensive and accessible property intelligence to succeed in today’s market,” said James Rogers, co-founder and CEO of RealReports. “By incorporating Pearl’s data with the corpus of AI-powered information in RealReports, we are empowering agents with everything they need to showcase the full value and savings potential of energy-efficient homes, while positioning high-performing listings to sell quicker and for more money.”

“Our partnership with RealReports aligns with our mission to transform the housing market by making high-performing home features visible and valuable,” said Cynthia Adams, CEO and co-founder of Pearl Certification. “Agents using RealReports can now seamlessly integrate our certification data into their workflow, providing a significant competitive advantage.”

RealReports brings together property data from over 50 trusted providers, covering climate risk, permits, property characteristics, zoning, rental potential, utilities, points of interest, flood insurance, tax information, and much more. The property information is made easily accessible using RealReports’ AI copilot, Aiden, which allows an agent to ask any question about the home and receive an immediate answer, saving them hours of time. Aiden can even summarize and answer questions about property documents like seller’s disclosures, condo docs, inspection reports, appraisals, or Pearl Certification reports.

The collaboration with Pearl Certification continues to advance RealReports’ goal of setting a new standard for agent value and property intelligence, ensuring that every home’s unique features are fully recognized and understood. “Energy efficiency is no longer a niche; it’s a necessity,” added Zach Gorman, co-founder and COO of RealReports. “Our integration with Pearl Certification empowers agents using RealReports to set themselves apart in this evolving market, offering clients homes that are not only comfortable and healthy but also more valuable.”

About RealReports™

RealReports is your AI property advisor to grow sales and mitigate risk. Leveraging property data from over 50 leading providers and the power of AI, RealReports equips agents with comprehensive knowledge and actionable insights about every home in the US. In today's market, RealReports empowers agents to stand out, deliver exceptional value to clients, and generate more leads. www.realreports.ai

About Pearl Certification

Pearl Certification is the gold standard in high-performing home certifications, bringing visibility to the valuable features that make them healthy, safe, comfortable, and energy- and water-efficient. Pearl is an ENERGY STAR Home Upgrade service provider and is a partner with the National Association of REALTORS® Green REsource Council. Pearl has certified over 200,000 homes in 49 states and Washington, D.C. Pearl Certified homes sell on average for 5% more than comparable homes, according to independent appraiser studies. www.pearlcertification.com

