Tax Relief Available for Hurricane Helene Victims

Tax relief is available for Tennessee businesses and residents affected by Hurricane Helene. Businesses located in eight East Tennessee counties now have until May 1 to file their franchise and excise tax return, as well as their Schedule G franchise tax refund. Other tax extensions for affected taxpayers are available by request on case-by-case basis. Read more in this notice. Additionally, Tennessee residents whose homes were damaged by the storm can also apply for a refund of sales tax of up to $2,500 for appliances, furniture, and building supplies. Read more here.
