Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,679 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,640 in the last 365 days.

Tax Relief Available for Hurricane Helene Victims

Tuesday, October 08, 2024 | 02:24pm

Tax relief is available for Tennessee businesses and residents affected by Hurricane Helene. Businesses located in eight East Tennessee counties now have until May 1 to file their franchise and excise tax return, as well as their Schedule G franchise tax refund. Other tax extensions for affected taxpayers are available by request on case-by-case basis. Read more in this notice. Additionally, Tennessee residents whose homes were damaged by the storm can also apply for a refund of sales tax of up to $2,500 for appliances, furniture, and building supplies. Read more here.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Tax Relief Available for Hurricane Helene Victims

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more