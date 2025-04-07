Important Notice: Natural Disaster Relief Refund

Monday, April 07, 2025 | 04:30pm Tennessee provides individuals affected by any federally declared natural disaster occurring in this state with relief in the form of a sales tax refund on sales tax paid on certain items used to restore, repair, replace, or rebuild damaged or destroyed items. Please read important notice #25-04 for more information.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.