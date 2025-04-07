Submit Release
Important Notice: Natural Disaster Relief Refund

Monday, April 07, 2025 | 04:30pm

Tennessee provides individuals affected by any federally declared natural disaster occurring in this state with relief in the form of a sales tax refund on sales tax paid on certain items used to restore, repair, replace, or rebuild damaged or destroyed items. Please read important notice #25-04 for more information.

