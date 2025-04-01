Submit Release
Free Webinar for New Businesses April 2

Thursday, March 27, 2025 | 11:33am

NASHVILLE – Attention, new business owners!

Join the Department of Revenue on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 at 8:30 AM Central time for a free webinar designed for new businesses.

Participants will learn about state tax obligations for new businesses in Tennessee and other resources that may help their businesses. Each new business webinar, offered quarterly, covers topics such as tax registration, sales and use tax, business tax, franchise and excise taxes, and how to get help from the Department of Revenue and other relevant state agencies.

The Department of Revenue is responsible for administrating state tax laws and motor vehicle title and registration laws and collecting taxes and fees associated with those laws. The department collects about 87 percent of total state revenue. During the 2024 fiscal year, it collected $22.2 billion in state taxes and fees and more than $4.7 billion in taxes and fees for local governments.  To learn more about the department, visit www.tn.gov/revenue.

