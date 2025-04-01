Free Webinar for New Businesses April 2

NASHVILLE – Attention, new business owners!

Join the Department of Revenue on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 at 8:30 AM Central time for a free webinar designed for new businesses.

Participants will learn about state tax obligations for new businesses in Tennessee and other resources that may help their businesses. Each new business webinar, offered quarterly, covers topics such as tax registration, sales and use tax, business tax, franchise and excise taxes, and how to get help from the Department of Revenue and other relevant state agencies.

Register for the April 2 webinar here.

