Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,322 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,234 in the last 365 days.

Important Notice: Tax Filing Extensions: April Storms

Monday, April 14, 2025 | 04:03pm

As a result of the severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, and flooding that began on April 2, 2025, the Federal Emergency Management Agency issued a disaster declaration for the entire state of Tennessee. The IRS extended various federal due dates to November 3, 2025, for taxpayers located in the disaster area.  Consistent with the IRS’s decision to extend federal due dates, the Department will approve, on a case-by-case basis, extension requests from affected taxpayers who are unable to file returns for Tennessee taxes because of the impact of the storms and flooding beginning on April 2. For more information, read important notice #25-05.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Important Notice: Tax Filing Extensions: April Storms

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more