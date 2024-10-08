Moscow Elementary Summer Outdoor Club Engages Students with Community Garden

This summer, Moscow Elementary School in MSAD 13 launched a new summer program for students in grades 2-4. The program, which took place three mornings per week for four weeks, allowed participating students to work in a community garden. Through it, they learned about garden maintenance, fresh vegetables, and more.

Moscow Elementary School educators, staff, and students started the garden this spring, getting seeds planted in preparation for the growing season. When summer rolled around, Outdoor Club students painted the raised beds, participated in some additional planting, and took on the task of weeding and watering the garden every time the Club would meet. Students participated in related activities outside of the garden, too, like cooking, field trips, and even some fishing.

“Some of my favorite memories from the summer were the cooking activities we did with the students. Their faces when they tried the food and how excited they were was priceless,” said Jacqueline Abraham, Outdoor Club and Moscow Elementary School pre-K teacher. “The students made one of my favorite childhood desserts and took it to the lake for a snack during our fishing trip. We also went on a beach trip to Reid State Park, and we made the rolls for the sandwiches. The students loved every bit of it.”

With a few of the herbs and vegetables harvested from the garden over the summer, students learned how to make various Mexican foods from scratch, including guacamole and salsa. Amy Cates, Outdoor Club, and Spanish teacher brought in Tajín, a Mexican spice mix, for the students to try on fresh cucumbers and watermelon. Cates said later that she heard from families that students would see Tajín while grocery shopping and convince their parents to buy it to try at home.

“By the end of the program, parents told me their entire family now enjoys Tajín on a variety of snacks, and their children are practicing Spanish at the dinner table, using Alexa to settle disputes on how to say certain words,” said Cates.

Cates also said the students’ enthusiasm and fearlessness in trying new things was infectious and made the program that much more fun.

The Outdoor Club hosted a family picnic on the last day of the program. Students participated in much of the planning, from organizing the menu, grocery shopping for ingredients, cooking the food, and making decorations for the event.

“At the picnic, a student ran up to me, gave me a big hug, and said, ‘Thank you for making my summer so much fun,’” said Abraham.

Cates said she experienced equally enthusiastic parents, families, and community members who expressed joy in seeing kids outside and away from technology, socializing, and using their hands. One parent even remarked, “This is the best summer program!”

Upon returning to school in the fall, students brought ripened vegetables home to share with their families. Moscow Elementary School has continued the garden into the academic year and plans to do it again next summer. Abraham, Cates, and the school’s principal, Wendy Belanger, said they are collaborating with the high school outdoor program and will expand the garden using their greenhouse.

This story was submitted by MSAD 13 and Moscow Elementary School. To submit good news from your school, fill out our good news submission form.