UNITAR Concludes Online Training Phase of Early Warning Systems Training Programme

In Phase 1 of the programme, the participants deepened their understanding of early warning systems, effective collaboration and timely communications through asynchronous online learning via the EdApp platform and four live virtual classrooms.

The inaugural webinar on 23 July welcomed the agents of change from Pacific Island countries and provided them with an overview of the programme. The participants enjoyed the networking opportunities through interactive breakout-room discussions.

On 6 August, the participants reconvened for the second webinar. The virtual classroom featured specialists in disaster risk reduction and early warning systems Mr. Ven Paolo B. Valenzuela and Mr. Daniel Roger, who spoke about climate change and its impact on peace and security. Following their talks, the participants engaged in thought-provoking discussions with the lecturers.

The third webinar, held on 10 September, focused on disaster waste management and early warning systems for floods. The speakers for this session included Prof. Kei Yoshimura from the University of Tokyo and Mr. Satoru Mimura from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). To strengthen regional networks and collaboration, UNITAR also introduced a new online community, “Prosperity Unlimited”. The community hosts discussion spaces and resources to foster collaboration among participants and disseminate news and information from the programme.

The fourth and final webinar was held on 24 September. Ms Judith Giblin from the Secretariat of the Pacific Community and Ms Patricia Mallam of the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme delivered lectures on ocean and coastal risk and disaster risks among vulnerable groups of people. UNITAR also congratulated all participants.