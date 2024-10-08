Gov. Justice, National Guard deploy search and recovery team, engineers to Florida for Hurricane Milton response

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice has activated approximately 40 members of the West Virginia National Guard to support response and recovery efforts for Hurricane Milton, which is projected to make landfall in Florida on October 9, 2024. Approximately 10-12 Airmen from the 130th Airlift Wing headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia, will deploy to assist the State of Florida with potential search and recovery operations. Additionally, approximately 30 engineers from the 821st Engineer Construction Company headquartered in Summersville, along with support equipment such as skid steers and front loaders from the 601st Engineer Support Company headquartered in Buckhannon, will also deploy to assist with debris removal and management Operations. Both groups will initially stage in northern Florida under the command of the Florida National Guard and will deploy to impacted communities as determined by state and local officials. They are expected to spend approximately 12 days on the ground in a State Active Duty status. “When our neighbors put out the call for help, time and time again, we answer,” Gov. Justice said. “We supported our friends in Kentucky last year, and now we’re running to the fire in Florida. That's what we do in West Virginia–we pull the rope together and help our neighbors. So, I'm proud we can join forces with the Florida National Guard in their response efforts. My thoughts and prayers are with our amazing men and women traveling south, all the first responders in the area, and everyone dealing with this challenging hurricane season. Let’s continue to take care of each other.” “With the devastation of Hurricane Helene still present, Florida is now under threat of a storm with even deadlier potential,” Maj. Gen. Bill Crane, Adjutant General of the West Virginia National Guard, said. “Our Soldiers and Airmen will be there to help support response and relief efforts as needed, support first responders and officials, help citizens survive, and help stabilize communities in the aftermath of Milton. One of the most important missions of our National Guard is neighbors helping neighbors. With the strong support of Gov. Jim Justice, we are ready to provide any and all assistance we can render.” West Virginia National Guard assistance was formally requested through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, or EMAC process. EMAC is a mutual aid agreement among states and territories of the United States that enables states to request resources during naturaland man-made disasters, complementing the national disaster response system. The requesting state is responsible for covering the costs of the provided aid. Hurricane Milton is expected to make landfall in the Tampa Bay region of Florida late Wednesday evening as a Category 3 storm. Milton is forecast to bring potentially catastrophic storm surges along the western coast of Florida, torrential rains and flash flooding, damaging hurricane-force winds, tornadoes, and massive power outages as it makes its way across the state before reemerging as a Category 1 hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean. Currently wavering between a Category 4 and Category 5 storm as it churns in the Gulf of Mexico, Milton is forecast to bring ashore rainfall in excess of 15 inches and coastal surges of more than 10-15 feet. Milton will impact Florida communities still reeling from the impacts of Hurricane Helene, which battered the southeastern United States, killing at least 225 people. Fifty-one of 67 counties in Florida are now under emergency warnings as Milton approaches, and massive mandatory evacuations are underway.

