SAFEWAZE WINS TOP WORKPLACES 2024 AWARD FROM CHARLOTTE MAGAZINE

Top Workplaces 2024 Safewaze Employees

Safewaze employees have spoken, declaring Safewaze a great place to work

I have the flexibility I need to balance my work and personal life” — Safewaze employee

CONCORD, NC, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Safewaze has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2024 honor for the Charlotte metro area by Charlotte magazine. Among the 55 winners in the small size company category, Safewaze ranked fifth, placing them in an elite top 10% of winners.This award is based solely on employee feedback gathered by Energage, a third-party partner. A confidential survey measures the overall employee experience including categories for feeling respected and supported, enabled to grow and empowered to execute.“My job makes me feel part of something meaningful” and “I have the flexibility I need to balance my work and personal life” are just a couple of the comments from employees that reflect the Safewaze culture. The company was founded 30 years ago with a single ambition to “Do the Right Thing” with five core values guiding this practice: Respect, Positivity, Urgency, Mastery and Precision.To learn more about the winners who prioritize a people-centered culture, read the “Top Workplaces in Charlotte” article in Charlotte magazine: www.charlottemagazine.com/topworkplaces About Safewaze:Since 1994, Safewaze has been on a mission to save lives and livelihoods. As fall protection’s most responsive partner, we provide quick and flexible solutions for fall arrest, rescue and confined space needs. With a 100,000 square foot facility in North Carolina and a growing, passionate team, we ensure workers are trained and protected by the best in modern fall protection. From anchors and harnesses to lifelines and lanyards, we deliver exactly what you need, exactly when you need it. safewaze.com For more information, contact:Jill K. Alexander, VP Marketing // 980-781-1914 // jill@safewaze.com

