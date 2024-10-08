Honoring New York's Fallen Firefighters

Governor Kathy Hochul today honored 32 fallen firefighters at the 27th Annual New York State Fallen Firefighters Memorial Ceremony held at the Empire State Convention Center in Albany. The Memorial honors 2,692 New York’s firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty, paying tribute to them as well as thousands of firefighters across the state who continue to serve and protect their communities.

“Let us take a moment to remember the 32 courageous firefighters whose lives were dedicated to protecting others. Their names, now forever honored on the Memorial Wall, symbolize the bravery and sacrifice that define our firefighting community,” Governor Hochul said. “As we celebrate Firefighter Appreciation Day and Fire Prevention Week, let us not only express our gratitude but also commit ourselves to fire safety and the well-being of those who risk everything for us. Together, we uphold the legacy of these heroes and the values they instill in us all.”

“Our firefighters embody the definition of what it means to selflessly serve one's community, and today, we remember those we lost fulfilling that service," Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado said. “These men and women are heroes who rose to meet challenges that most of us can scarcely imagine, and we owe them a debt of gratitude we will never be able to repay to those they have left behind. Today, we mourn alongside their families, friends, and colleagues as we salute their courage.”

The fallen firefighters added to the wall this year include:

NAME FIRE DEPARTMENT Thomas W. Anderson Jr. Fire Department of the City of New York Rev. Msgr. John E. Delendick Fire Department of the City of New York James A. Drohan Sr. Ossining Fire Department Russell Feliciano Fire Department of the City of New York Albert A. Filosa Fire Department of the City of New York John P. Fogarty Fire Department of the City of New York Niel G. Frazier Jr. Ellington Volunteer Fire Department, Inc. Frederick H. Gallagher Fire Department of the City of New York Joseph P. Giordano Freeport Fire Department Wayne T. Goehring Fire Department of the City of New York Andrew J. Hornbuckle Fire Department of the City of New York Edward V. Hronec Fire Department of the City of New York Stewart G. Hunt Ancram Fire Department Robert J. Kelly Fire Department of the City of New York Lamont Killian Jr. Mount Vernon Fire Department Scott E. LaFlesh Plattsburgh Fire Department Arthur S. Lakiotes Fire Department of the City of New York James C. Mager Fire Department of the City of New York Anthony Malfi Fire Department of the City of New York Vincent J. Mandala Fire Department of the City of New York George P. Matthias Greenport Fire Department Thomas J. McDougall Fire Department of the City of New York Brian E. O’Flaherty Fire Department of the City of New York Jeffrey S. Pells Arlington Fire District Philip A. Pinto Jr. Eastchester Fire District James T. Redmond Fire Department of the City of New York Karl J. Sederholt Fire Department of the City of New York Lloyd W. Stuart Fire Department of the City of New York John E. Veteri Sr. Larchmont Fire Department Michael Verzi Fire Department of the City of New York Christopher P. Viviano Fire Department of the City of New York Israel J. Vosseller New Haven Volunteer Fire Department

Governor Hochul also today issued two proclamations to honor the state’s career and volunteer firefighters, marking Oct. 8, 2024 as Firefighter Appreciation Day, and the week of Oct. 7-11, 2024 as Fire Prevention Week. The New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control works with local fire departments, fire service organizations, school districts, civic groups, and the National Fire Protection Association to provide the public with information and programs about the importance of fire safety awareness.

Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said, “We honor our fallen firefighters on this day and recognize their courage and the ultimate sacrifice they made to keep others safe. We will always be grateful for their dedication and bravery. We thank them for their service and grieve their loss with their families and loved ones.”

State Fire Administrator James Cable said, “Those honored today include both career and volunteer members from across the State. Illnesses directly related to the response and recovery efforts at the World Trade Center site after the attacks of September 11, 2001 continue to take their toll. We also gather to acknowledge and recognize the families, friends, and fellow firefighters of those who we are honoring today. Their loved one’s service required they too serve and sacrifice, and we offer our support and sympathy for their loss.”

About the State Office of Fire Prevention and Control

The Office of Fire Prevention and Control delivers a wide breadth of essential services to firefighters, emergency responders, state and local government agencies, public and private colleges, and the citizens of New York to help ensure the safety of all stakeholders. The office advances public safety through firefighter training, education, fire prevention, investigative, special operations, and technical rescue programs.

About the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services

The Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services provides leadership, coordination, and support to prevent, protect against, prepare for, respond to, recover from, and mitigate disasters and other emergencies. For more information, follow @NYSDHSES on Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly known as Twitter) or visit dhses.ny.gov.