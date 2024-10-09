Submit Release
Shannon Global Energy Solutions Awarded Top Honors for Safety

BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- High-rated for safety:

Highwire, (formerly Construct Secure) the Contractor Success platform for builders and owners of capital projects, has announced the recipients of its prestigious safety awards. Shannon Global Energy Solutions Inc. has received the Platinum Safety Award.

This award is presented to companies who score between 95-100 on the Safety Assessment administered by Highwire.

“Management systems are critical to any company’s ability to deliver successful outcomes and, most importantly, to keep their employees safe. Shannon Global Energy Solutions Inc. has been high rated for safety because they have done a remarkable job implementing a strong safety management system resulting in exceptional safety performance and results,” says David Tibbetts, CSP, Highwire’s
Chief Safety Officer.

Highwire’s Safety Assessment reviews a company’s historic and current safety performance. The program provides a thorough, objective, and consistent evaluation of company performance so clients and contractors can identify, monitor, and mitigate risks more effectively. The results provide a strong indicator of how a contractor values safety and serve as a reliable predictor of future performance.

Improving your Facility’s energy performance can be an easy process. And, choosing the right partner is the first step. Initiating a comprehensive process that includes an energy survey can lead to significant benefits in terms of cost savings, comfort, and sustainability. It is imperative to choose a company that values safety and promotes a safety culture for its employees and clients. This professionalism and attention to detail makes the choice clear, choose Shannon Global Energy Solutions. www.shannonglobalenergy.com For more information

