ShadowHQ Wins “Security Response Solution of the Year” Award in 8th Annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cyber incident preparedness and response solution provider ShadowHQ , today announced that it has been selected as winner of the “Security Response Solution of the Year” award in the 8th annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program conducted by CyberSecurity Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market today.The breakthrough ShadowHQ platform is a secure, out-of-band cyber incident management solution that provides response teams with needed tools to plan for and respond to cyber-attacks and other critical events like IT outages or natural disasters. It brings together critical incident preparedness and response functionality in a secure platform that can be accessed from anywhere and helps businesses recover from cyber incidents three times faster.The platform helps organizations by providing incident preparedness, enabling teams to create response plans and save critical files in a centralized location. Incident preparedness capabilities help teams digitize and automate early response actions, while the platform’s incident management and response capabilities help streamline incident debriefs, task management and incident remediation.The ShadowHQ platform also enables secure communications so teams can collaborate and coordinate with voice and video calling and breakout rooms. In addition, on-demand reporting management capabilities include incident debriefs, compliance and insurance reporting requirements.“Business, IT and cyber resilience takes effective response, coordinated, cross-team collaboration, and real-time communication. Our solution has been developed to unite response teams from across an organization and ensure a smooth and speedy response to threats,” said Nick Scozzaro, Co-founder and CEO at ShadowHQ. “It’s an honor to receive this award from CyberSecurity Breakthrough. We will build on its foundation to continue helping businesses plan for and respond to any crisis with confidence so they don’t just react to a disaster scenario — they anticipate it.”The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Intelligence, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Application Security, Identity Management and many more. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world.“ShadowHQ is helping incident responders create, manage and resolve cyber incidents for a faster recovery. Continuity planning, incident response and crisis management are vital to prepare for, respond to and manage disaster scenarios. However, these are usually siloed within an organization, resulting in ‘tech bloat’ and an inability to quickly respond to business impacting events,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. “ShadowHQ is revolutionizing the incident response space. Their holistic platform brings together critical functionality and practical features into a single, easy-to-use solution. We’re excited to recognize ShadowHQ with ‘Security Response Solution of the Year!’”The Company also recently released Playbook Manager which enriches the platform’s incident preparedness and response capabilities by automating existing and static response plans to support real-time activation and action. Key features include aligning program managers and incident responders from across the organization with tailored and actionable playbooks that can be securely accessed from anywhere; digitization and automation; improved time to respond; the ability to easily export all playbooks into PDFs or Word Documents for back-up access; accurate up to date modifications to the playbook; and compliance support.Business leaders and security practitioners can learn more and view a product tour at: www.shadowhq.io About ShadowHQShadowHQ offers a secure, out-of-band incident preparedness and response platform that helps cybersecurity leaders and disaster recovery teams simplify and streamline incident response. The platform acts as a virtual bunker, keeping teams visible and in control with centralized playbooks and document storage, secure communications, real-time activities tracking, post-incident reporting, self-serve tabletop exercises and more. Visit www.shadowhq.io to learn more.About CyberSecurity BreakthroughPart of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products and people. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security companies and products in categories including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Web and Email Security, UTM, Firewall and more. For more information visit CyberSecurityBreakthrough.com.Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. 