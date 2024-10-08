Comer Probes FTC Chair Khan’s Participation in Democrat Campaign Events

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) is continuing his investigation into the politicization of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) under the leadership of Chair Lina Khan. In a letter to Chair Khan, Chairman Comer requests documents and communications about Chair Khan’s partisan election activities and whether her appearances at campaign-season events with Democrat candidates—as the head of an independent, bipartisan federal commission—complied with all relevant laws and ethical guidelines.

“The Committee on Oversight and Accountability is continuing to investigate the politicization of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) under your leadership. During this election season, you have engaged in partisan political activities with numerous Democrat congressional candidates, undermining the FTC’s independence and its mission to protect American consumers regardless of partisan affiliation,” wrote Chairman Comer. “Such activities further diminish the FTC’s reputation under your leadership and raise serious questions concerning whether you have complied with legal and ethical standards.”

Recent reports reveal Chair Khan is appearing or is scheduled to appear at numerous campaign-season events with Democrats seeking re-election or election for the first time to the Senate. Today’s letter is the latest in the Oversight Committee’s investigation into the politicization of the FTC under Chair Khan. Since June 2023, the Oversight Committee has requested documents and communications from the FTC to understand concerns related to abuses of power, collusion with foreign officials and other improper conduct in the merger review process, and other matters.

“During your tenure as Chair, you have consistently demonstrated your disregard for ethical norms and willingness to serve as a political tool of the Biden-Harris Administration. As FTC Chair, you should be working to protect the American consumer instead of abusing taxpayer time and resources as an advocate for the Biden-Harris Administration and a campaign prop for Democrat congressional candidates,” continued Chairman Comer.

Read the letter to FTC Chair Khan here.